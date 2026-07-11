Texas A&M Lands Commitment From Standout LB Recruit

For the Texas A&M Aggies, building for the future is at the forefront of the program's mind. After the school's first trip to the College Football Playoff, capitalizing on that success is paramount for the success to come.

With head coach Mike Elko at the helm, the identity of the success stems from one of the best defenses in the country, a consistent identity that the program has undertaken. Each season, Elko has proven he is capable of that, using recruiting pieces to keep the roster reloading.

That was exactly what the Aggies did this time, as they landed a commitment from Mikahi Allen, one of the top linebackers in the country and a critical piece for the future of the defense.

Why Allen is an Exciting Prospect

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) tackles South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rahsul Faison (1) during the third quarter at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Allen comes in as the No. 5-ranked linebacker in the class and a top 60 prospect in the country. Standing at 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, he has the ideal frame to be an elite linebacker in College Station. He excels at stopping the run and is efficient in defending the middle of the field in pass coverage.

He projects to continue filling out his frame and continue building on his already great football IQ, making him a well-rounded linebacker. He has shown great agility, combined with a great burst of speed when he comes downhill to fill a hole during a run play.

As Allen continues to grow into his frame, and after an offseason with the workouts and nutrition with the Aggies, he could grow into being one of the ultimate bruisers that college football has to offer.

How He Contributes in the Aggies Future

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the second quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

For the Aggies, linebacker is one of the team's strong suits. It features one of the youngest groups on the roster, as Elko has consistently landed some of the top linebackers in each recruiting cycle since he arrived in College Station. Of the 13 players on the roster, six are freshmen or redshirt freshmen for the 2026 season.

What that means for Allen is that there is plenty of young competition in the room, and while that means it will be an uphill battle to find playing time on the roster, Allen has the skills, and the hype when he gets on campus, to make a case for himself to be in the rotation.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.