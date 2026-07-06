This One Number Suggests Texas A&M Could Be Ready to Break Through

The Texas A&M Aggies found immense success during the 2025 season, and while the result might have ended in heartbreak, it left the program and the fanbase optimistic after the school made its first College Football Playoff appearance.

For head coach Mike Elko, though, success last season doesn't guarantee goodwill in the upcoming season. Looking to prove last season wasn't a flash in the pan, but a sign of things to come, is now at the forefront of mind in College Station.

Luckily for Elko and the Aggies, the talent disparity and blue-chip ratio held by the team ahead of the critical 2026 season suggest the success last year wasn't a flash in the pan, but rather the beginning of the breakout the 12th man has been eagerly awaiting.

Why Recruiting is the Sign the Aggies Needed

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) and tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom (17) celebrate during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's no secret that recruiting is the easiest way for a program to become a threat in college football, as the core will only get better over time within a program. However, in the age of NIL and the transfer portal, retaining that talent, or attracting it through the portal, is important as well.

That sentiment is clearly echoed through College Station as the Aggies currently have the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, led by the most five-stars in the cycle with six. Unfortunately for Elko and his staff, those recruits can't make an impact this upcoming season, but the roster will not be short of talent this year either.

Based on the talent on the roster, all from the 247Sports composite, the Aggies have the second-most talented team in the country according to recruiting rankings. They have a 76.3 percent blue chip ratio, which trails only the Georgia Bulldogs' 77.1 percent, and the Aggies have a total of 71 blue chip players, 10 short of the lead.

That number is not an indicator that on-field success is guaranteed, but rather that the skill floor is among the highest in college football this year. That shows the Aggies have been able to recruit elite talent and develop them, keeping them on the roster to eventually help the program in some capacity.

Looking to snowball the success of last season, that quest begins on the recruiting trail, followed by development, all things Elko and his staff have shown they can do. Now, the Aggies aren't just knocking on the door looking for success; they are ready to break it down and introduce themselves in a big way.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.