Aggies Breakout Star: Devon Achane?

It's July, which means we're that much closer to the 2021 college football season. It also means we're trying to get a jump on which teams will shine, and which players will stand out this upcoming season.

It appears as though things will be as close to back to normal as possible in 2021. Full stadiums, tailgating, and the traditions of each team that fans have grown to love and cherish should be back on the college football landscape.

With Week 1 of 2021 just two months away, it's time to look at a few players in college football who might have a breakout season.

For the Texas A&M Aggies, that player could be Devon Achane.

Achane had just 43 carries all season, before his MVP performance in the Orange Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Achane was very much a contributing factor in the 41-27 Aggies win, with 140 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including an exciting 76-yarder.

READ MORE: Texas A&M CB Commit Bobby Taylor Draws Praise At The Opening; Eager To play For Aggies

READ MORE: Aggies Women's Basketball Signs Sydnee Roby

Achane spent the college football offseason running track for the Aggies.

He made his Aggie track debut clocking a 21.34 200 meters at the Tyson Indoor Invitational and made the SEC Conference indoor travel team. Outside, he opened the season winning the Willie Williams Classic 200m with a collegiate personal best time of 20.76, finished second in the 200 meters with an all-time personal best time of 20.31 at the Texas Relays. His time made him the 11th best performer in Aggie history, and he also ran as a member of the 4x100 meters group that finished third at 38.79. His 20.31 currently ranks him No. 3 in the NCAA and No. 6 in the world.

The Aggies also have stars like Isaiah Spiller and Ainias Smith. But Achane now averages 8.5 yards per carry during his Aggies career. That might force head coach Jimbo Fisher to get creative with his offense. ... and allow Achane to break out in a major way.

CONTINUE READING: Texas A&M Aggies 2021 Opponent Preview: Arkansas Razorbacks