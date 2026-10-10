Texas A&M Not Favored Amongst College GameDay Analysts Against Missouri

Saturday could be a long day for Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies against the Missouri Tigers, at least according to the analysts of ESPN's College GameDay.

As is the tradition for the show to close out the program before the action begins, the panel of five goes through each of the AP Top 25's games and takes their picks for who they believe will leave with the win.

And lets just say that there was not a lot of hope amongst the football minds for the Fightin' Farmers against a No. 14-ranked Missouri team.

College GameDay Analysts Near Unanimous In Decision Against Texas A&M

Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban and Kirk Herbstreit on the ESPN College Gameday set during the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit all picked in favor of the Missouri Tigers, while guest picker, former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was the lone supporter of the Maroon and White.

Coming live from Tuscaloosa, Alabama ahead of the primetime Alabama-Georgia matchup, the Crimson Tide crowd didn't seem too interested in the selection, but looking at both teams and how they have started the 2026 campaign, you can't exactly fault the quad for choosing Drinkwitz's squad.

The Tigers are fresh off of a manhandling of the Florida Gators, where they held Heisman Trophy candidate Jadan Baugh to just 13 yards on 12 carries.

Not to mention, Missouri's quarterbacking talent hasn't exactly been keen in the past two meeting between the two teams, but Austin Simmons is now in Columbia to make sure that that doesn't plague the team again.

Texas A&M, however, is still looking to really find themselves after a home loss to the Kentucky Wildcats and a blowout loss on the road against the LSU Tigers, the first time they have started a season 0-2 in conference play under head coach Mike Elko.

The Aggies regained their balance with a dominant 34-7 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks, but it was a struggling Arkansas team that hasn't had an SEC victory since 2024. Missouri will truly be the test for Mike Elko's team as to just how much that win last Saturday meant for the Aggies and whether it was a one-and-done occurrance or if A&M might actually be able to turn the corner and get going back in the right direction.

Texas A&M and Missouri are currently duking it out on ABC from Faurot Field in Columbia.

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