Trev Alberts is leaving College Station for Michigan, but one of the biggest decisions he made at Texas A&M isn’t going anywhere.

Last November, Alberts helped give Mike Elko a six-year, $69 million contract through 2031, a perfectly understandable decision for a program that was headed toward its first College Football Playoff appearance. Elko had gone 8-5 in his first season — an improvement over the previous regime — and appeared to be building toward something special.

A year later, the Aggies are 4-6, and the man who negotiated that extension is headed to Ann Arbor. His replacement now gets to find out whether the optimism behind it was justified.

A Reasonable Decision With an Expensive Catch

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko watches warm ups prior to the game against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Extending Elko wasn’t a mistake on paper, at least based on what anybody knew in November 2025. Texas A&M had found a coach who was winning games, and letting the contract situation become a distraction during an undefeated season would have invited criticism of its own.

Nor should one bad season erase what Elko accomplished in his first two years. He deserves an opportunity to fix the offensive problems that have helped turn 2026 into such a disappointment.

The problem comes if he can't.

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Suppose Texas A&M struggles through another season like this one in 2027, then opens 2028 without much evidence of improvement. At some point, the athletic director would have to consider whether Elko remained the best person for the job. Only the university would be making that judgment with an enormous contract hanging over the discussion.

Texas A&M has been in this position before. Jimbo Fisher's dismissal in 2023 left the school facing roughly $77 million in guaranteed payments, a rather spectacular amount of money to owe somebody for not coaching football. The school hopes to avoid paying the same price again.

The Job Nobody Wants

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Cadet Wilson Winchester and Reveille X run out prior to the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are two costs the new athletic director would have to balance if Elko’s struggles continue. One is the price of replacing a coach with years left on his contract. The other is the damage another losing season could do to a program that fancies itself one of college football's elite.

Neither deserves to be dismissed, although it’s worth remembering that the Aggies would also need money — tons of it, actually — to recruit and retain players while supporting a potential replacement. A large buyout doesn’t arrive with a new offensive line included.

For now, none of this requires a coaching change. Elko has earned more than one bad year to prove himself, and Texas A&M’s next athletic director should enter the job prepared to help him succeed.

But Alberts gets to leave the extension and any other decisions about the Texas A&M football program behind. Now somebody else will have to decide how much longer Texas A&M should keep paying for the faith placed in Elko.

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