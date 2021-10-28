Locked On Aggies: Is Texas A&M Tops In Lone Star State?

If you're not first, you're last. So, where is Texas A&M?

The No. 14 Aggies (6-2, 3-2 SEC) already have faced their biggest task of the season. Taking down then-No. 1 Alabama was such an unforeseen occurrence that national talking heads keep bringing it up.

A&M enters its bye week with the opportunity to finish 10-2. A game against Auburn and a road trip to Ole Miss will be challenging enough given the success of Bryan Harsin's and Lane Kiffin's offenses, respectively. Never rule out LSU at home, either, especially with it probably being Ed Orgeron's final game as the Tigers' coach.

If all goes as planned, A&M will be in line to represent the SEC in a high-end bowl game. Should it fail, at least the Aggies are bowl eligible.

So what would happen should the Aggies play all teams from the state of Texas? No. 18 Baylor could provide challenges under the direction of new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and quarterback Gerry Bohanon. No. 19 SMU features one of the top scoring offenses in the FBS, led by QB Tanner Mordecai.

Did anyone else have No. 23 UTSA (8-0) their college football BINGO card of undefeated teams? If so, please come and collect your prize.

And yes, while they have had struggles, the first-half offense of Texas can hang with most opponents. (Second-half defense, not so much.) TCU and Texas Tech? Thanks for playing.

So, which team would top the Texas rankings entering Week 9?

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On today's show, host Cole Thompson ranks all 12 major Lone Star State programs, and give his thoughts on who should be the next hire at Texas Tech.

Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding college football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

