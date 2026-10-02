Texas A&M's Margin For Error Is Officially at Zero

We are now four games into the 2026 season, and the Texas A&M Aggies are in the exact situation that they were not expecting to be at this point.

In a perfect world, the team would have been a perfect 4-0 fresh off of their second straight win in Death Valley over LSU and likely into the top five of the AP Top 25.

Instead, they suffered an eye-opening 35-6 loss to the Tigers in Baton Rouge and the week before, the team endured a harrowing 31-21 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats at home in College Station.

But believe it or not, the season is not over for the Maroon and White, even with how the team has been in the 2026 season.

Put Up or Shut Up

Texas A&M Aggies Quarterback Marcel Reed 10, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. September 19, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is still plenty of season to go, but it is painstakingly obvious that this A&M team is far from the one that graced the field one year ago, and it's been tough for the 12th Man to see.

Texas A&M suffered just their third home loss with Mike Elko at the helm against Kentucky and now they are in danger of falling below .500 for the first time under the same circumstances since losing the season opener in 2024 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Not to mention the painful style of play that quarterback Marcel Reed has exhibited thus far. Horrible decision-making under pressure, missing wide-open targets - you name it.

Many people have even called for Reed to be benched, even after Brady Hart's interception on his lone pass in garbage time against LSU, though Coach Elko has remained steadfast in his trust and confidence in Reed's leadership on the field.

The Aggies aren't the force they were last year, but this season is far from over.

Two losses now do not immediately eliminate College Football Playoff chances for the team, as teams have competed for a national championship with two and even three losses on their record for the year.

That being said, the going doesn't exactly get easier for Mike Elko's team. They still have road games in some of the most hostile college football environments in the country, and then they have to finish out their season against the team currently ranked No. 1 in the nation.

A&M will look to get back on track and secure their first SEC win of the year when they welcome the Arkansas Razorbacks to Kyle Field this Saturday.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.