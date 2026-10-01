Mike Elko Sticking With Marcel Reed as Texas A&M Searches for Answers

With already a third of its season complete, Texas A&M football is on the verge of plunging into a doomed campaign. Beginning their Southeastern Conference stretch with two losses against Kentucky and LSU, head coach Mike Elko and his staff are left searching for a way to reverse their luck as ailing Arkansas comes to Kyle Field.

Despite mounting criticism of quarterback Marcel Reed's inefficiency on offense, Elko has stuck with the now-veteran passer and reaffirmed his commitment to keeping him as the Aggies' QB1. Whatever the case may be for Reed staying at the helm of the offense, there's no denying he is coming off arguably his worst performance of his career, as he barely went over 100 yards passing against the Tigers last week.

Even so, Elko does not see the quarterback as the singular issue in the Maroon and White machine, and now Reed has a chance to redeem himself against a Razorback defense that has been gashed through the last four weeks. So what does the Aggies' boss see as the whole issue, and what steps will be included along the way? Let's take a look.

A matter of execution?

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks on the field during a time-out during the first quarter against the LSU Tigers xat Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Execution" is a word many A&M fans are used to after years of former head coach Jimbo Fisher at the helm of the program. Now, with Elko, the same phrase has come up again, as the current coach says his offense is simply failing to execute the game plan. Not to mention that the Aggies have been facing a surplus of injuries, most notably their star all-around player, Terry Bussey, for the remainder of the season.

Elko does not see Reed as solely responsible for the Aggies' woes and has attributed the struggle to a group effort, one that can be changed with the right moves. For example, offensive lineman Wilkin Formby began the season as A&M's starting right tackle, but as pass protection has failed to keep Reed safe in the past two games, the Alabama transfer has been moved to guard.

It's a compounding solution, in theory. An improved offensive line means there's a better pocket for Reed to work from. Now if the Aggies can do that, then in turn they can free up more running lanes to get their running backs more touches, gaining the turnaround they are so desperately needing.

Freshman running back KJ Edwards should be good to go against Arkansas after being shaken up through the first stretch of the season, and his co-star Carsyn Baker leads A&M running backs in rushing touchdowns this season.

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