Texas A&M Safety Bryce Anderson Injury Update
Texas A&M’s impressive 41-40 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish may have been the signature win that coach Mike Elko and the Aggies were looking for, but it came with a devastating price.
Just before halftime, Anderson crashed down on a Notre Dame tight end after he caught a pass for a first down. Anderson collided with the Notre Dame player and his own teammate at the same time and immediately dropped to the ground. Several minutes went by before Anderson was placed in a neck brace and stretchered off the field.
“Obviously with an injury like that, I’m praying for Bryce and that he makes a full recovery,” Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon said after practice. “That’s super scary. It can happen to anyone.”
Anderson was transported to a local hospital where it was reported that he had feeling in all extremities. While the injury has yet to be disclosed, the Austin American-Statesman revealed that Anderson traveled back to College Station with the team.
Bryce Anderson’s Journey to Aggieland
"We're still praying for Bryce," Elko said after the game. "At this point, all signs are positive. I don't think we've given every diagnostic test. But so far, the tests that we've run through have come back positive. We'll continue to pray that that comes to a positive resolution."
The senior safety received an outpouring of love from his teammates as the medical staff was tending to him. Anderson has been a mainstay on the Aggies’ defense since arriving in College Station. Over his four seasons with Texas A&M, Anderson has amassed 116 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, eight passes defended and two forced fumbles.
At West Brook High School in Beaumont, Texas, Anderson was a weapon. As a four-star recruit, he was named to the 2022 Under Armour All-American Bowl and the Polynesian Bowl. Anderson served as West Brook’s quarterback, accumulating over 1,600 total yards and 14 touchdowns. In 2020, he was named the 2021 District 21-6A First Team Quarterback of the Year.
Anderson is currently projected to be an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft, according to NFLMockDraftDatabase.com.
Luckily for Anderson, the Aggies get a week to rest before taking on the No. 22 Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 27. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN. The last time the two squads faced off, the Aggies lost a heartbreaker in a four-overtime shootout.