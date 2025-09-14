Mike Elko Offers Update on Bryce Anderson After Scary Injury
Texas A&M football's historic win over No. 8 Notre Dame on the road was a battle for the ages. Back and forth punches were exchanged the whole contest, though it would be the Aggies who would deliver the final blow for a 41-40 win.
However, a scary sight that rocked everyone at Notre Dame Stadium was when safety Bryce Anderson fell to the ground after suffering an apparent head injury, one that left him unresponsive momentarily on the field in the waning seconds of the second half.
Cheers echoed around the stadium when Anderson managed a thumbs-up gesture after being carted off to an ambulance on the field, though the moment rocked the Maroon and White to their very core. Following his team's victory, A&M coach Mike Elko gave an important report on Anderson's condition.
'All Signs Are Positive'
Before falling victim to injury, Anderson was zipping all across the field against the Fighting Irish, totaling four tackles as he provided a safety net for the cornerbacks in the secondary. He was making a big impact, until a collision with tight end Eli Raridon left Anderson on the floor, suffering what looked to be a neck or head injury.
“I think, at this point, all signs are positive,” Elko said. “I don’t think we’ve done every diagnostic testing, but so far, every test we’ve run through has come back positive. So, we’ll continue to pray that comes to a positive resolution.”
His teammates were quick to grab medical staff's attention, as they tended to Anderson for quite a while on the field before securing him to a stretcher, eventually loading him onto an ambulance that transported him to a nearby hospital.
The medical team spent careful time in its examination of Anderson on the field, and according to the NBC broadcast team, removed his face mask and his helmet before loading him onto the cart to be wheeled to the locker room, as well as his shoulder pads.
Anderson has been a veteran presence of the A&M program and is part of a secondary that is packed with experience. A four-star recruit in 2022 according to 247 Sports, he has been a player to lean on in the secondary since his redshirt freshman campaign.
Though the injury seemed pretty gruesome, there's hope that Anderson may be able to return down the stretch of the season as the Aggies enter their bye week with a 3-0 record and the chance to recharge and reset after such a statement victory in a revenge matchup with Notre Dame.