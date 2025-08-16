Texas A&M Safety Lauds Teamwork From Aggies Defense
With just two weeks until football returns to Kyle Field, Texas A&M's football team has been preparing during fall camp to bring an electric season to fans. Safety Bryce Anderson gave the media some insight as to what the Aggies have been working on over the last couple of weeks.
Anderson, the senior safety out of Beaumont, Texas, is entering his fourth year with the Aggies, as he has been a key player on the defense throughout his time in Aggieland. As a freshman in 2022, he was honored with Dave Campbell's Texas Football Defensive Freshman of the Year after an incredible rookie season.
Last season, it was no secret that Texas A&M's defense struggled, as it ranked 13th in the Southeastern Conference, giving up 232.2 passing yards per game. Last year, Anderson picked up 24 tackles and an interception in the Aggies' 33-20 victory against Florida.
A New Secondary For The Aggies
"I feel like as practices are going on, I'm watching us come together," Anderson said. "We're all getting on the same page, we getting the communications out faster, we seeing things the same way, we're getting in the film room together, we just all getting on the same page I feel like."
When it came to rushing yards last season, the Aggies ranked in the middle of the SEC at No. 7, so the main issue was defending the passing game. With fall camp well underway, it seems like the secondary has been putting in the extra work to improve on their passing game defense.
With the addition of two top wide receivers KC Concepcion and Mario Carver, Anderson touched on what he has not only seen from them as new Aggies, but also the defensive aspect in what it is like to play defense against top receivers.
"Oh man, it's a challenge for sure, everyday," Anderson said. "You got to come with it every single day. When you guarding KC, Mario, you know those guys gonna give you. So you have to cover each guy differently. All those guys bring something different to the table, whether it's speed, whether it's quickness, whether it's the long ball, you got to know what you're getting from those guys. And those guys make you work every single day."
With a clean slate and a defensive coach like Mike Elko, this season could be a total 180 from last year in regards to the defense. After polishing up certain things during fall camp, the Aggies may come out with a whole new secondary and shock the nation.