SEC Sets Game Time for Aggies-Gamecocks

The Texas A&M Aggies will host South Carolina at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Kyle Field, the Southeastern Conference announced earlier this week.

The selection gives the Aggies another prime-time game, one that will be broadcast on the SEC network.

The Aggies’ last prime-time game went well, as they upset then-No. 1 Alabama at Kyle Field, 41-38. In doing so, Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher became the first former assistant to Nick Saban to beat Saban head-to-head.

The Aggies (4-2, 1-2 in SEC West) are preparing for this Saturday’s game with Missouri at 11 a.m. It will be A&M’s first true road game since a 10-7 victory at Colorado on Sept. 11. The Aggies did play a neutral site game with Arkansas on Sept. 25, a game the Aggies lost, 20-10.

Texas A&M has not lost to South Carolina in the last seven meetings. Last year’s contest saw quarterback Kellen Mond account for five touchdowns and running back Isaiah Spiller rush for 131 yards, as the Aggies defeated the Gamecocks, 48-3.

South Carolina is currently 3-3 overall, but 0-3 in the SEC East, after a 45-20 loss to Tennessee last weekend. The Gamecocks have also fallen to Georgia — now the nation’s No. 1 team — and Kentucky in SEC play. The Wildcats are now in the AP Top 10.

South Carolina is preparing for a home game with Vanderbilt at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

