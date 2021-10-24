Did Texas A&M Move Up In The AP Poll?

    • October 24, 2021
    Texas A&M Back In AP Top 15 Following South Carolina Win

    Aggies on three-game winning steak following slow start to SEC play
    Author:

    The wins are piling up for Texas A&M, and the rankings reflect it.

    The Aggies (6-2) improved to No. 14 in the Associated Press rankings following their 44-14 victory over South Carolina. A&M is on a three-game win streaking following its sluggish start to SEC play. 

    The offensive production from A&M's offense propelled them to more than 470 total yards against Shane Beamer's Gamecocks (4-4). Running back Devon Achane led the way on the ground with 154 yards, while Isaiah Spiller rushed for 102. Both scored touchdowns. 

    Spiller, a highly-touted running back among NFL Draft eligible players, recorded his 15th career 100-yard rushing performance. The junior has tallied five 100-plus yard games this season, including a season-high 168 against Missouri on the road last week. 

    Tight end Jalen Wydermyer scored two touchdowns, surpassing Martellus Bennett for the most receiving yards by a tight end at Texas A&M. Ainias Smith started the game off on the right note with a 95-yard punt return for a touchdown. 

    The Aggies (3-2 SEC) were dominant on defense. The team recorded three sacks, 7.5 tackles for losses and held the Gamecocks to 11 yards of offense through the first three quarters.

    South Carolina did score a couple of late touchdowns against mostly reserves.

    "I was a disappointed a little bit in my backups on offense and defense," A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. "We've got some really good players who have to go out and play and perform. And those guys are one or two plays away from having to play. They have to play better."

    The Aggies one of six SEC teams ranked entering Week 9. Georgia remains No.1 following its bye week. Alabama improves to No. 3 with a 52-24 victory over Tennessee. Ole Miss moves from No. 12 to No. 10 after a 33-7 win over LSU. 

    Kentucky comes in at No. 12 and Auburn, A&M's next opponent, closes out the league rankings at No. 18. 

    The Aggies are off next week before returning to Kyle Field to face Auburn. A&M is 6-5 against Auburn all-time, but just 3-5 since joining the SEC. 

    AP Top 25 

    No. 1 - Georgia 

    No. 2 - Cincinnati 

    No. 3 - Alabama

    No. 4 - Oklahoma

    No. 5 - Ohio State 

    No. 6 - Michigan 

    No. 7 - Oregon 

    No. 8 - Michigan State 

    No. 9 - Iowa

    No. 10 - Ole Miss 

    No. 11 - Notre Dame 

    No. 12 - Kentucky 

    No. 13 - Wake Forest

    No. 14 - Texas A&M 

    No. 15 - Oklahoma State 

    No. 16 - Baylor 

    No. 17 - Pitt

    No. 18 - Auburn 

    No. 19 - SMU 

    No. 20- Penn State

    No. 21 -San Diego State

    No. 22 - Iowa State

    No. 23 - UTSA  

    No. 24- Coastal Carolina 

    No. 25 - BYU

