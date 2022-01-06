SEC Coach To Be Featured On National Championship Game Broadcast

The Texas A&M Aggies didn't quite make it to the national championship game on Monday, Jan. 10, after a disappointing season, but Aggies fans everywhere can watch the game with coach Jimbo Fisher and members of his staff.

As ESPN offers its "MegaCast" for the eighth year, fans are treated with several viewing options beyond the standard broadcast.

With Alabama and Georgia set to play in the title game, ESPN chose a coach familiar with both programs for an alternate broadcast on ESPN2. Fisher and a few members of the A&M coaching staff will appear on the "film room" feed for commentary and game analysis.

The "film room" feed has been the most popular of the alternate viewing options in recent years, and with Fisher's familiarity with both schools, particularly Alabama, viewers will no doubt be in for a treat.

“In a new twist this year, Texas A&M’s coaching staff are the stars of this MegaCast offering, with head coach Jimbo Fisher and his crew providing insight and analysis alongside ESPN college football analyst Dusty Dvoracek,” ESPN said in a press release. “The Aggies defeated top-ranked Alabama earlier in the season, with Fisher becoming the first Saban assistant to take down his mentor and former boss. Fisher is one of four active FBS coaches to win a national championship, having captured the 2013 BCS national championship with Florida State.”

In a press release, Fisher noted his enthusiasm and excitement for the opportunity:

"This rematch between two great programs has a chance to be one of the most exciting national championship games. As a coaching staff, we look forward to breaking down the game in the film room for ESPN."

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here