Aggies In The NFL: A Former Aggies Is Finding His Way In Detroit

Former Texas A&M wide receiver Josh Reynolds is doing his best to give a boost to a team that needs all the boost it can get.

Reynolds started the season with the Tennessee Titans, a free agent signing after spending the previous four seasons with the Rams organization.

Reynold's signing with the Titans came before the team traded for Julio Jones, so after that trade, he became buried on the depth chart. Reynolds was used sparingly in Week 8 and did not play in Week 9. Reynolds asked for and was granted his release on Nov. 9 when the Titans waived him.

The Rams showed interest in Reynolds again as they attempt to acquire talent for their 'all-in' season, but Detroit had a higher waiver position thanks to its 0-8 record at the time.

So Reynolds instead joined his old quarterback and teammate Jared Goff in Detroit, where he is beginning to mesh with his new club and produce results in tandem with Goff.

Reynolds and the Lions fell in Week 12 16-14 to the division rival Chicago Bears, but Reynolds finished the game with three catches for 70 yards and one touchdown.

While playing in College Station from 2014-2016, Reynolds played in 38 games and caught 164 passes for 2,788 yards and 30 touchdowns. He averaged 17.0 yards per catch and 73.4 yards per game.

In 2015, Reynolds tied the second-longest reception in A&M school history with a 95-yard catch and run against Vanderbilt, and posted at least one catch in every game he played, including three 100-yard games.

There are currently more than 30 former Aggies players either on active rosters in the NFL or on practice squads this year. Let's see how some performed for their respective clubs in Week 11:

DE Myles Garrett - The Cleveland Browns defensive standout recorded one sack, five tackles, one for loss, and two quarterback hits to go along with one pass defended in the Browns' 16-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

WR Josh Reynolds - Reynolds caught three balls on five targets for 70 yards and one touchdown in Detroit's 16-14 loss to Chicago.

WR Mike Evans - The seventh overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft caught three passes on five targets for 16 yards in the Buccaneers 38-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

WR Christian Kirk - The Arizona Cardinals had a bye in Week 12.

QB Ryan Tannehill - Tannehill completed 11 passes on 21 attempts for 93 yards, with one touchdown and one interception in the Titans' 36-31 loss to New England on Sunday.

LB Von Miller - The second overall pick of the 2011 draft recorded five tackles including one for a loss and one quarterback hit in the Rams' 36-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

DL Kingsley Keke - Keke played sparingly on defense and special teams and did not record a stat.

TE Ricky Seals-Jones - The former A&M tight end was once again inactive with a hip injury in Washington's 17-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

QB Kellen Mond - Minnesota's rookie third-round pick was once again inactive as the Vikings lost to the San Fransisco 49ers 34-26.

OL Cedric Ogbuehi - Ogbuehi was inactive in Baltimore's 16-10 win over Cleveland.

OT Jake Matthews - Matthews played all 60 offensive snaps for Atlanta on Sunday and anchored an offensive line that aided the Falcons to 332 total yards on the day, including 149 yards on the ground in Atlanta's 21-14 win over Jacksonville.

C Ryan McCollum - The undrafted rookie center saw just three plays on special teams and did not record a stat.

LB Otaro Alaka - Alaka is still on injured reserve for the Ravens and did not play in Baltimore's 16-10 win over Cleveland.

P Braden Mann - Mann had four punts against Houston with a 39-yard average.

S Donovan Wilson - The Cowboys announced that it has placed the safety on IR as he's dealing with chest and shoulder ailments.

S Armani Watts - Watts and the rest of the Chiefs enjoyed a bye in Week 12.

CB Deshazor Everett - The former Aggies cornerback played sparingly in Week 12 did not record a stat in Washington's 17-15 win over Seattle.

OT Dan Moore Jr. - Moore contributed to helping the Steelers to 301 total yards of offense in Pittsburgh's 41-10 loss to rival Cincinnati.

OL Erik McCoy - Started for the Saints and helped New Orleans to 190 total yards on the day in the 31-6 loss to the Bills.

OL Jermaine Eluemunor - Eluemunor saw time on special teams this week and did not record a stat against the Cowboys in the Raiders' Thanksgiving day win.

OL Germain Ifedi - Ifedi is still on injured reserve and did not suit up in the Bears' 16-14 win over Detroit on Sunday.

DL Justin Madubuike - The Ravens' third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft finished the 16-10 win against Cleveland with three tackles, two solo, and one for a loss.

RB Cullen Gillaspia - The former seventh-round (220th overall) draft pick in 2019 did not play in Week 12 while nursing a calf injury.

LB Tyrel Dodson - Dodson played sparingly on defense and special teams on Sunday and recorded two tackles in Buffalo's 31-6 win over New Orleans.

LB Buddy Johnson - Johnson was inactive for the Steelers' 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

K Randy Bullock - The former fifth-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft had a miserable day against New England, missing one of two extra-point attempts and missing his only field goal attempt, a 44-yarder.

