Talented 2023 In-State WR Eyeing Aggies

An unprecedented offseason saw the Texas A&M Aggies reel in one of the nation's top recruiting classes for year five under coach Jimbo Fisher.

A handful of the Aggies top commits were included in SI 99's prospect rankings on Jan. 25, including receivers Evan Stewart (No. 10) and Chris Marshall (No. 80).

Now, another elite receiver continues to flirt with a commitment to the Aggies. Johntay Cook II (DeSoto, TX) still has A&M high up on his list headed deeper into the offseason. The two-sport athlete (track and field) included the Aggies in his top seven in December and remains open to joining the program.

"Texas A&M was pretty fun. I liked it down there," Cook told Sports Illustrated in October of his trip to College Station. "(I went to) Texas A&M twice."

During an Under Armour camp in Dallas on Sunday, Cook said he'll be taking another trip to College Station on April 9.

The Aggies and coach Jimbo Fisher have struck gold in recruiting as of late but will have to stay persistent in order to secure a commitment from Cook, who is eyeing an old in-state rival in the Texas Longhorns.

The Aggies will have some tough competition on the recruiting trail through the rest of the offseason. But if Fisher is able to secure a speedster like Cook, A&M's expectations for next season will only continue to grow.

