Elite 2023 WR Johntay Cook Reveals Top 7 Finalists

    December 28, 2021
    Elite 2023 WR Johntay Cook Has Longhorns In Top 7

    The Longhorns are firmly in the running for one of the top pass catchers in 2023
    Arguably the Longhorns top receiver target in 2023, Desoto's Johntay Cook is the type of explosive playmaker that Steve Sarkisian desperately needs to add to his offense.

    And now, the Longhorns look to be in a prime position to land the talented Texan, after he released his top-7 finalists on Tuesday. 

    Alongside the Longhorns, Cook listed Texas A&M, Ole Miss, LSU, Clemson, Alabama, and Ohio State.

    So what intrigues Cook about the Longhorns? Simple -- the head coach.

    "Believe in Sark. All gas no brakes," Cook said of his visit to Texas this summer. "The play-calling is second to none. It’s unbelievable how Coach Sark draws up those plays and how he gets those dudes open."

    And as one of the premier play-callers in all of college football, Cook has also been quite impressed with what Sarkisian has been able to do with the group of guys he has at his disposal.

    A case in point is Texas freshman Xavier Worthy, who was one of the top wideouts in the Big 12 in his first season on campus.

    Either way, after missing out on Evan Stewart in the early signing period, Cook will be a critical get for the Longhorns in the next cycle. 

    Cook finished 2021 with 38 catches for 806 yards and 19 touchdowns, helping lead DeSoto on a deep playoff run, and has not yet hinted at a decision date. 

