Skip to main content

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Aggies DB Antonio Johnson Goes First Round

The Aggies defensive back is projected to have another great year and it's projected to vault him into a first-round pick

The 2022 NFL Draft is barely behind us and saw four Aggies selected. With the 15th overall pick, the Houston Texans selected offensive lineman Kenyon Green. On Day 2 Round 3, the Pittsburgh Steelers picked up defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal.

USATSI_16926773

Antonio Johnson

USATSI_15390249

Antonio Johnson

USATSI_15390268

Antonio Johnson

Shortly after the draft concluded, tight end Jalen Wydermyer signed with the Buffalo Bills. Another Aggie heads to Pittsburgh as Tyree Johnson signs with the Steelers. A&M defensive tackle Jayden Peevy signed with the Tennessee Titans, and linebacker Aaron Hansford signed with the Dallas Cowboys. Safety Leon O'Neal signed with the San Francisco 49ers, while kicker Seth Small was invited to the Colts minicamp.

Is it too soon to think about Aggies in the 2023 NFL Draft? 

The Dallas Cowboys have several needs heading into 2022 and addressed some of them in last month's NFL Draft. But looking ahead to next year's draft, Dallas is expected to still have some glaring needs, and one of them is addressed with the Cowboys' first overall pick in CBS Sports' 2023 NFL Mock Draft.

Antonio Johnson DB, TEXAS A&M • SOPH • 6'3" / 200 LBS

Antonio Johnson would give the Cowboys quality insurance and depth at cornerback.

USATSI_15081530

Antonio Johnson

USATSI_15389867

Antonio Johnson

USATSI_16928520

Antonio Johnson

The East Saint Louis, Missouri native posted 79 tackles last season (53 solo) and added five passes defended and one interception.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_15390249
Play
Football

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Aggies DB Goes First Round

The Aggies defensive back is projected to have another great year and it's projected to vault him into a first-round pick

By Timm Hamm43 seconds ago
Ainias Smith
Play
Football

Texas A&M Gets High Praise In Way-Too-Early Top 25

Texas A&M will field high expectations heading into the 2022 season

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
032_TAMU_Icon_Womens_Golf_JGB
Play
News

Texas A&M Women’s Golf Off to Strong Start

Aggies finish third among SEC teams playing in Franklin Regional after first round on Monday

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago

Against Prairie View A&M last season, Johnson stripped the quarterback off a cornerback blitz, and linebacker Aaron Hansford recovered the fumble and scored a defensive touchdown.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

USATSI_15390249
Football

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Aggies DB Goes First Round

By Timm Hamm43 seconds ago
Ainias Smith
Football

Texas A&M Gets High Praise In Way-Too-Early Top 25

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
032_TAMU_Icon_Womens_Golf_JGB
News

Texas A&M Women’s Golf Off to Strong Start

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago
34567
Baseball

Top 10 Program? Texas A&M Moves Up Baseball Rankings Following South Carolina Win

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
USATSI_15390268
News

Where Does Texas A&M DB Antonio Johnson Rank Among Early 2023 Draft Prospects?

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
robinson
Men's Basketball

Aggies Hoops Lands Arkansas Transfer Khalen Robinson

By Zach DimmittMay 9, 2022
Jaquavious 'Qua' Russaw
Football

Aggies Make the Cut for Qua Russaw

By AllAggies StaffMay 9, 2022
Kyle-Field.vresize.2240.1260.medium.0
News

Former Texas A&M Team Doctor Arrested

By Art GarciaMay 8, 2022