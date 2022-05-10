2023 NFL Mock Draft: Aggies DB Goes First Round

The 2022 NFL Draft is barely behind us and saw four Aggies selected. With the 15th overall pick, the Houston Texans selected offensive lineman Kenyon Green. On Day 2 Round 3, the Pittsburgh Steelers picked up defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal.

Shortly after the draft concluded, tight end Jalen Wydermyer signed with the Buffalo Bills. Another Aggie heads to Pittsburgh as Tyree Johnson signs with the Steelers. A&M defensive tackle Jayden Peevy signed with the Tennessee Titans, and linebacker Aaron Hansford signed with the Dallas Cowboys. Safety Leon O'Neal signed with the San Francisco 49ers, while kicker Seth Small was invited to the Colts minicamp.

Is it too soon to think about Aggies in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Dallas Cowboys have several needs heading into 2022 and addressed some of them in last month's NFL Draft. But looking ahead to next year's draft, Dallas is expected to still have some glaring needs, and one of them is addressed with the Cowboys' first overall pick in CBS Sports' 2023 NFL Mock Draft.

Antonio Johnson would give the Cowboys quality insurance and depth at cornerback.

The East Saint Louis, Missouri native posted 79 tackles last season (53 solo) and added five passes defended and one interception.

Against Prairie View A&M last season, Johnson stripped the quarterback off a cornerback blitz, and linebacker Aaron Hansford recovered the fumble and scored a defensive touchdown.

