Aggies Spring Football: Who Starts at QB for Texas A&M?

The 2021 Texas A&M Aggies football team was home to one of the better quarterback competitions last spring, as Haynes King and Zach Calzada battled it out for the starting role against Kent State to open the season.

That competition lasted until the week before the game when coach Jimbo Fisher finally made the announcement that King would start against the Golden Flashes on Sept. 4.

Look for much of the same in 2022. While King will once again be involved, Calzada is battling for the starting role for the Auburn Tigers. In Aggieland, as spring practice intensifies, Fisher has three options, and we'll most likely hear much of the same as last season about all three having the tools and talent to start.

Between the three, the most arm talent probably belongs to incoming freshman Conner Weigman, although he's probably the least likely to start. There aren't a lot of true freshmen starting at quarterback in the SEC, especially for teams hopeful of a College Football Playoff appearance.

Of the three, Weigman might easily have the most talent and the highest ceiling with the most talented arm. Weigman also plays baseball for the Aggies and throws the football as effortlessly as he does a baseball.

We'll all wait to see how he adjusts to the speed of the SEC on the field.

Max Johnson started a handful of games for the LSU Tigers last season, including a win over A&M in the season finale. He is easily the most experienced of the three, and experience was something this team obviously lacked at the position last season.

With a full season of play under his belt, Johnson could get the nod early in the season.

We've already heard about how King could be the fastest QB in the country, and he is clearly the most athletic quarterback on the roster. He got the start over Calzada last year in Week 1 and lasted just a game plus a handful of plays in Week 2 before going down with a broken ankle.

And let's not forget he didn't look all that great in that one start over Kent State. But this is a new season, and King has had the opportunity to watch for another full season after sitting behind Kellen Mond in 2020.

King might be Fisher's favorite in spring ball as the incumbent, but the position is wide open as of today.

The quarterback battle for the Aggies will be one of the more watched and followed competitions for a position in the SEC, and we've got a front-row seat.

