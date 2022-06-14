Appalachian State Offensive Players to Watch vs. Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies are coming off what can only be described as a disappointment of a season in 2021. Injuries to key players, including the quarterback, combined with lingering COVID issues and inexperience at key positions helped facilitate an 8-4 record that included head-scratching losses against Arkansas, Ole Miss, and LSU.

Possibly the one bright spot was the home win against then-No. 1 Alabama.

It's a new year with a new recruiting class, possibly the best ever, and coach Jimbo Fisher & Co. are ready to prove to the college football world they belong in the conversation with the best.

Week 2 finds the Aggies at home for the second straight week in a non-conference matchup, this time against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers will be rebuilding at some positions on both sides of the ball in 2022 but will be anchored by what should be strong play at the quarterback and running back positions bolstered by a stout offensive line.

Who are some of the Mountaineers' offensive standouts the Aggies should be familiar with?

QB Chase Brice

The Mountaineers were pass-heavy last season, and with the return of starting quarterback Chase Brice, that could carry over into 2022. Bice passed for an average of 238 yards per game with 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2021 while completing 62.1 percent of his passes.

The 6-3, 235-pound senior signal-caller spent time at Clemson and Duke before arriving at Appalachian State, where he earned Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year honors.

RB Nate Noel

Nate Noel was a 1,000-yard rusher for the Mountaineers last season and returns as the presumed starter in 2022 with competition from Camerun Peoples. The 5-10, 190-pound junior rushed for 1,128 yards in 14 games and scored four touchdowns as a sophomore.

Noel also caught eight passes for 16 yards in 2021.

WR Christian Wells

Wells is the leading returning receiver for the Mountaineers, as he put up 243 yards on 12 catches last season and scored two touchdowns.

The 5-11, 190-pound receiver caught four passes for 86 yards in Appalachian State's 59-38 loss to Western Kentucky in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl.

WR Kaedin Robinson

Robinson comes to the Mountaineers through the transfer portal from UCF. He played in just three games last season with only one catch, but it was a 30-yard touchdown.

Robinson averaged 23.7 yards on 37 catches in his last season at ASA Brooklyn as a junior college All-American.

