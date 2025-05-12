Texas A&M Aggies Announce Kickoff Time vs. Notre Dame
The Texas A&M Aggies officially have a kickoff time for their biggest non-conference game of the 2025 season.
The team announced Monday that next season's matchup in South Bend against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Sept. 13 will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. CT.
Texas A&M will open up the season at home against the UTSA Roadrunners on Aug. 30 before hosting Utah State on Sept. 6.
No. 20 Texas A&M lost last season's opener to No. 7 Notre Dame in a 23-13 finish. The Fighting Irish would then lose the following week in a monumental upset against Northern Illinois but proceeded to win out and make it to the National Championship, losing to Ohio State.
Against Notre Dame, the Aggies finished with just 100 passing yards from Conner Weigman, who went 12 of 30 passing with no touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Irish sealed the game in the closing minutes thanks to a go-ahead 21-yard touchdown run from running back Jeremiyah Love and a game-sealing 46-yard field goal from Mitch Jeter with 30 seconds left.
The Aggies left that game with a sour taste in their mouth. From head coach Mike Elko to linebacker Taurean York, the frustration was obvious.
"I feel like the breakdown was me. I missed the tackle on the long touchdown," York said. "And of course, I know they ran for 200 yards. I would probably say three quarters of that was in the second half. So we got to lock in more. I feel like it's on me at the end of the day. I have to get these guys right."
The game marked Elko's debut as Texas A&M's head coach, but he'll now have two game to get a feel for his team before taking on Notre Dame this time around.
"Yeah, obviously disappointing start last week I thought, you know, we went out there. We had prepared well," Elko said. "You know, and as the game played on, we just weren't able to make the plays we needed to make to finish it. And so certainly some good to take from the film moving forward. But lot, we got to work on, get fixed and get better. And like we've been talking about around here, you've got to make a big jump every year from week one to week two, and this year's no no different. So we're excited to get back out on the field this week and make the necessary steps. We gotta take to move forward