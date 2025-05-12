Texas A&M Aggies Land Visit with 4-Star 'Shot-Play Menace'
The Texas A&M Aggies went to the transfer portal this offseason to add help at receiver in an attempt to turn what many viewed as a position of weakness into a strength.
But it hasn't stopped them from continuing to try and bolster the room via the high school ranks.
The Aggies have been pursuing some of the top receivers in the 2026 recruiting class. This effort has already paid dividends, as they boast three committed receivers so far. But they aren't stopping there. The Aggies are continuing to target others at the position, which includes in-state receiver Jayden Warren.
Warren, a four-star prospect by way of Rosharon, Texas, recently announced his official visit schedule for the summer. He will take six visits in the coming weeks, which will include a trip to College Station on June 20, as first reported by On3.com.
In addition to the Aggies, TCU, Oklahoma, SMU, Houston, and Nebraska will also host Warren on an official visit.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound receiver by way of Iowa Colony High School also stars on their track and field team. He ran a 10.16-second 100-meter and 21.48 200-meter as a junior. That followed a productive junior football season where he totaled 613 yards and 14 touchdowns on 26 receptions.
His 247Sports scouting report from Gabe Brooks notes that Warren projects to be a "shot-play menace" at the "high-major level."
"Good-sized outside receiver with elite verified speed that fuels explosive vertical playmaking ability," Brooks writes of Warren. "Excellent multi-sport athletic profile with 10.1- and 10.2-second 100-meter speed, in addition to basketball experience. Ran and jumped quite well at the 2025 Navy All-American Combine on a traditionally slow track."
While Warren has yet to set a decision date, he has already narrowed his recruitment down to the six schools that he will visit this summer.