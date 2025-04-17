All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Announce New Start Time for Spring Game

The Texas A&M Aggies are getting set for their annual Maroon & White spring game.

Zach Dimmitt

Oct 23, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline during the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline during the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies are adjusting the start time for Saturday's Maroon & White Spring Game at Kyle Field.

The program announced Thursday that the spring game will kick off at 12:30 p.m. CT instead of the original 2 p.m. CT start time with weather expected to impact the Bryan-College Station area.

"Due to potential inclement weather Saturday evening, Texas A&M football's Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field has been moved up to 12:30 p.m," Texas A&M said in an official statement.

Texas A&M Aggies
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the second half against the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7. at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

As other programs across the country -- including the Texas Longhorns -- continue the trend of cancelling spring games, the Aggies are sticking true to tradition.

However, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko recently shut down the idea that the Aggies would be participating in any joint practices with other programs.

“I think it’s extremely challenging in college football to do things like that,” Elko said. “ ... I'd have a heck of a time trying to convince my kids to go to Lubbock, or Waco or anywhere during spring break. So I don't know how fired up they would be about any of those opportunities, and that's no disrespect to those cities, but so that part of it is a challenge.”

The scrimmage will give Texas A&M fans a chance to get a first look at all of the new roster additions the team made this offseason. The Aggies will take to Kyle Field on Saturday when they participate in their traditional spring football game, the Maroon and White spring game. The intrasquad scrimmage will be streamed on SEC Network+.

