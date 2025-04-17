Texas A&M Aggies Announce New Start Time for Spring Game
The Texas A&M Aggies are adjusting the start time for Saturday's Maroon & White Spring Game at Kyle Field.
The program announced Thursday that the spring game will kick off at 12:30 p.m. CT instead of the original 2 p.m. CT start time with weather expected to impact the Bryan-College Station area.
"Due to potential inclement weather Saturday evening, Texas A&M football's Maroon & White Game at Kyle Field has been moved up to 12:30 p.m," Texas A&M said in an official statement.
As other programs across the country -- including the Texas Longhorns -- continue the trend of cancelling spring games, the Aggies are sticking true to tradition.
However, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko recently shut down the idea that the Aggies would be participating in any joint practices with other programs.
“I think it’s extremely challenging in college football to do things like that,” Elko said. “ ... I'd have a heck of a time trying to convince my kids to go to Lubbock, or Waco or anywhere during spring break. So I don't know how fired up they would be about any of those opportunities, and that's no disrespect to those cities, but so that part of it is a challenge.”
The scrimmage will give Texas A&M fans a chance to get a first look at all of the new roster additions the team made this offseason. The Aggies will take to Kyle Field on Saturday when they participate in their traditional spring football game, the Maroon and White spring game. The intrasquad scrimmage will be streamed on SEC Network+.