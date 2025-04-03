Texas A&M Aggies’ Coach Emphasizes Speed, Marcel Reed Expectations
The Texas A&M Aggies started the 2024 campaign with now-Houston quarterback Connor Weigman at the helm, before pivoting to Marcel Reed after Weigman’s shoulder injury and shaky performance.
Now with Reed firmly in the driver’s seat, the Aggies can tailor their offensive philosophy around his strengths.
“Every year, it’s going to adapt and take a little bit of its own identity,” offensive coordinator Collin Klein said during Tuesday’s press conference. “Based on the pieces and how they fit together, and their strengths and weaknesses, and how they’re playing, I think that’s definitely the case moving forward with Marcel.”
In his redshirt freshman season, Reed stepped in and proved why he should be A&M’s starting quarterback. He completed 61.3% of his passes for 1,864 and a 15-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
“I think there’s going to be a lot of components that are vitalized and are able to increase their effectiveness and efficiency by some of the things he brings and does, especially throwing the football,” Klein said. “Across the board, I think we’re going to have a better platform under him in a lot of areas to be able to do what we want to do.”
The Aggies added wide receivers Mario Craver and KC Concepcion through the transfer portal this offseason.
Craver joined the Aggies after his freshman season at Mississippi State. As a Bulldog, he caught 17 passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns.
“Mario Craver, from a speed component, has already visibly been different for us,” Klein said. “I think he and Ashton Bethel-Roman, Ashton’s not new to the program but obviously another year developed, I mean both of those guys bring a home-run speed component that has been really, really good for us.”
With the NC State Wolfpack, Concepcion was a do-it-all man. He recorded two rushing touchdowns with 36 yards on the ground. Concepcion also amounted 460 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns in his last season.
“KC has been phenomenal,” Klein said. “We’ve moved him all over the place, playing him all over the field… One of the best competitors I’ve been around at the receiver position.”
Getting the new players acclimated is a challenge that more programs have started facing with the use of the transfer portal. For the Aggies, their new contributors have hit the ground running and are poised to make an impact in the 2025 season.
”The thing that I think is the biggest thing that I’ve seen that’ll give us a jump is the overall team speed,” Klein said. “You talk about speed on the edge, speed at tailback… I think that combined with more familiarity with what we’re doing, tempo, operational wise, being able to actually attack at what we’re doing… I think that’s showing itself and I’m really excited about it.”
The new, speedy Aggies will be on display Saturday, April 19 when they return to Kyle Field for the Maroon and White game.