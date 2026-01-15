Texas A&M Aggies Competing With Blue Bloods for 2027 5-Star Recruit

According to a report from Rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies are among the teams most heavily competing for a five-star wide receiver in the Class of 2027: Eric McFarland III.

As the 2027 recruiting cycle heats up, the Aggies are racing with blue bloods for a commitment from one of the top unsigned players in the country.

Texas A&M Among Leaders for 2027 5-Star WR Eric McFarland III

IMG Academy's Eric McFarland (3) scores a rushing touchdown against Mandarin's Tamajh Mitchell (7) during the first quarter of a high school football matchup at Mandarin High School, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite being a bit undersized (5'9", 175 pounds), McFarland is one of the top recruits in the country. He is currently ranked as a five-star recruit by 247Sports' Composite Rankings as the No. 4 player in Florida, No. 5 wide receiver, and No. 23 player in the country. He is ranked similarly by Rivals' Industry Ranking — third, fourth, and 22nd, respectively, as a four-star prospect.

Coming out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., McFarland is one of the top recruits in the country and holds offers from several of the country's biggest programs. According to Greg Biggins of On3/Rivals, three teams are making the biggest push for his commitment: Texas A&M, Ohio State, and USC.

McFarland recently participated in the Under Armour All-America Game and is also taking part in the Polynesian Bowl. While at the Polynesian Bowl, he spoke with Biggins about his recruitment process. The receiver shared he has an upcoming unofficial visit with the Aggies scheduled on Jan. 24 for Junior Day, his third trip to College Station, Texas.

"They’re an up[-and-]coming program that had a really good year. The game atmosphere was incredible, and I think I could fit in really well there," McFarland said of Texas A&M.

IMG running back Eric McFarland III (3) runs over Venice defensive back Malec Borrelli (25). The Venice Indians hosted the IMG Academy Ascenders National team Friday evening, Sept. 3, 2025. | Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McFarland said he was targeting a commitment timeline of "late spring or early summer," taking unofficial visits to Texas A&M and USC before deciding his plans for official visits. The only school he said he knew he would take an official visit with is Ohio State, a potential sign that the Buckeyes could be in the lead for his pledge.

The IMG Academy standout reclassified from the Class of 2028 to the Class of 2027 in December, which falls more in line with his age, according to 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins.

Ivins likened McFarland to former USC and Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch, one of the most dynamic wide receivers in college football. McFarland is an "electric offensive weapon that constantly puts defenders in conflict as he quickly transitions from receiver to runner with his speed and agility," Ivins said in his scouting profile on 247Sports.

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) signals first down in the first half of the game against the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

A big-play threat any time he has the ball in his hands, McFarland is viewed as a slot receiver with dynamic after-the-catch ability. While the Texas A&M offenses of the past may have misused a player of McFarland's skill set, the current offense is better equipped.

No duo in the country had more yards after the catch in 2025 than Texas A&M's Mario Craver and KC Concepcion. Both players are listed under 6'0" and combined for 1,015 yards after the catch, with only three players recording more YAC than Craver.

The Aggies' offensive coordinator for the 2025 season, Collin Klein, departed to take the head coaching position at Kansas State, his alma mater. However, Texas A&M promoted Holmon Wiggins for the vacancy, bringing decades of coaching experience and multiple years under head coach Mike Elko's leadership.

McFarland followed up his Freshman All-American season with 29 receptions for 595 yards and 11 touchdowns in nine games. His senior season with the Ascenders will be highly anticipated as top programs, including Texas A&M, await a decision on his next step.