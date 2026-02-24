Aggies Predicted To Land Top LB in 2027 Recruiting Class

Mike Elko’s impact as a defensive strategist has been felt on the field since taking over as the Texas A&M Aggies’ head coach, but it has also made a major impact in recruitment. The Aggies are in on some of the top defensive players in the country, turning the program into a recruiting force.

With several elite defensive back prospects already committed, Texas A&M is looking to add a high-level recruit to the middle of its defense. The Aggies reportedly have the “edge” for the No. 1 linebacker in the Class of 2027, though they are competing with a national title contender for his attention.

Texas A&M Earns Prediction for 4-Star LB Kaden Henderson

Kaden Henderson of Jesuit High in Florida during a Clemson football recruiting visit before kickoff with LSU at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rivals vice president and recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong logged an expert prediction at 60% confidence for Texas A&M to land a commitment from Kaden Henderson, the No. 1 linebacker in the Class of 2027.

Wiltfong reported that the Aggies have the “edge” in Henderson’s recruiting battle, who is expected to take an official visit in the summer and another trip to College Station, Texas, in the spring. Ohio State is also expected to be a contender for Henderson.

Other teams are still making a push; Miami (FL), Alabama and Florida are still in the picture, while Florida State was once viewed as the “dream school.” Coming from Jesuit High School in Tampa, Fla., Texas A&M is contending with some of the Sunshine State's top schools.

Henderson is currently ranked No. 2 in his state in the updated Rivals300 rankings. He stands atop the linebacker rankings and 16th nationally as a four-star recruit. Similarly, 247Sports ranks him as the top linebacker and as the No. 5 player from Florida (50th in the country), giving him five stars in their Composite Rankings.

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Scooby Williams (0) defends in coverage in the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Listed at 6’1.5” and 220 pounds, Henderson is a comparable size to Texas A&M linebacker Scooby Williams. Williams is 6'2" and 230 pounds; however, Henderson brings an intriguing wrinkle as a pass rusher.

Williams and York excelled for the Aggies, though the former dealt with injuries in 2025 that limited his production. York, meanwhile, was named to the All-SEC team after totaling 73 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, a sack and three passes defended as a true junior. Both are headed to the 2026 NFL draft.

In 2025, Henderson was a stat-sheet stuffer for Jesuit, recording 49 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four passes defended and two forced fumbles. Andrew Ivins, the director of scouting at 247Sports, described Henderson as a “WILL linebacker that projects as more of a hybrid defender with his coverage talent and natural feel as a pass rusher.”

Whether Henderson converts to a full-time edge rusher at the next level or becomes a versatile weakside linebacker may depend on Elko's vision. The Aggies have had Swiss Army knife defenders in their system before, including safety/linebacker Antonio Johnson during Elko’s stint as Texas A&M’s defensive coordinator.

Henderson also has a strong connection with Texas A&M associate head coach (defense) and linebackers coach Travis Williams, which he highlighted in January with Joseph Hastings of GigEm247. A commitment from Henderson would further bolster what already ranks as the No. 2 class in the country, according to 247Sports.