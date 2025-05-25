Texas A&M Aggies EDGE Target Sets Commitment Date
With the Texas A&M Aggies continuing to build their 2026 recruiting class, this summer will be crucial to watch as several high-profile players make their decisions.
One of those players is Jamarion Carlton, a four-star edge rusher from Temple, Texas. Standing at 6-foot-4.5 and 230 pounds, Carlton ranks as the No. 43 overall player in the 2026 recruiting class according to On3's rankings, as well as the No. 8 edge rusher and No. 4 player in the state.
On Saturday, Carlton announced that he would announce his commitment on July 10. He previously included Texas A&M in his final six schools, alongside Baylor, LSU, SMU, Texas and USC.
“It is like a family there and I have a great bond with most of the staff," Carlton said of Texas A&M. "When I go there, everyone knows me and it is a special place. How they welcome me and the hospitality always stands out.”
Carlton is also set to visit Texas A&M on June 12. He previously announced visits to Texas on June 6 and Baylor on June 20.
“Outside of the relationships, playing early will be a factor in my commitment,” Carlton told On3 earlier this year. “That feeling on campus is important for me too. Feeling comfortable and making sure everything fits me is what I am looking for on the visits and when I make my decision.”
Texas is currently a heavy favorite to land Carlton, with On3 giving him a 91.8 percent chance to land in Austin. SMU is a distant second at 2.6 percent, followed by Texas A&M at 1.8 percent.
The Aggies' recruiting class, which currently ranks sixth in On3's team rankings, features two four-star edge rushers in Jordan Carter from Georgia and Samu Moala from California. Carter committed to Texas A&M Aggies in February, while Moala did so back in October.