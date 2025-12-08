Marcel Reed Announces Decision on Texas A&M Future

In the age of NIL and the transfer portal, finding loyalty, and comfortability in a situation, grows tougher with every passing year. No team is safe from departures, and while some teams like the Texas A&M Aggies can delay the news while they compete in the College Football Playoff, decisions will eventually be made.

That's not the case for Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed, who announced he will return to College Station for next season, on the Outta Pocket with RGIII show. While the news isn't shocking, it does reinforce the idea that the Aggies could be even better next season.

Reed was expected to spend another season with the Aggies, and will look to build off a successful season where he made waves during the middle of the season as a potential Heisman candidate.

Marcel Reed: "I'll Be Back"

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) embraces head coach Mike Elko after the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Reed has been everything the Aggies asked for prior to the season, showing off his skills as a dual-threat quarterback, while taking a step forward as a passer. He ranks 28th in the country with 2,932 passing yards with 25 touchdowns to 10 interceptions, he also added 466 rushing yards with six touchdowns to show for it.

He turned two receivers into some of the top pass catching options in the SEC with Mario Craver and KC Concepcion both top-5 in receiving yards with 825 and 886, respectively. With a road win in South Bend under his belt this season, and navigating the Aggies to their first CFP appearance, Reed is right where he wants to be.

"I'm coming back," Reed said when asked if he would be returning to the Aggies. "I'll be back"

Marcel Reed on going to the NFL Draft or staying at Texas A&M next year,



“I’m coming back.”#GigEm https://t.co/h7Xg268DjM pic.twitter.com/ag8dQZ8m30 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 8, 2025

While his response might seem like the obvious decision, as the Aggies signal-caller looks to improve his draft stock, returning to college football didn't guarantee a return to College Station. Despite offers from schools, Reed said he has no reason to leave where he is now.

"I got offers after my freshman year and I thought this was the best place to be," Reed said about his love for the Aggies program. "I don't think there is any reason I need to leave Texas A&M, I have the job and it's mine to lose, I don't think I will, but there's no reason for me to leave. I have a great OC, a great coach, great players around me, the best stadium in college football, the best college town."

With less than two weeks to prepare for their opening round of the College Football Playoff, the Aggies don't have to worry about their quarterback being distracted about thoughts of departing, Reed is here to stay.

The Aggies will host the Miami Hurricanes in the first round of the CFP on Dec. 20 at 11 a.m.

