Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Controversially Snubbed from 2025 All-SEC Teams

The Texas A&M Aggies had six players named to the All-SEC team for their incredible performances during the 2025 season, be it first, second, or third team.

The usual suspects like wide receiver KC Concepcion and edge rusher Cashius Howell were no-brainers on the first team, while others such as linebacker Taurean York found themselves on the third team, but there was a notable absence from the list altogether.

Quarterback Marcel Reed.

Where Was Marcel Reed?

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) keeps the ball for yardage during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

As the three teams were named, Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Diego Pavia was given the first-team honors, Ole Miss Rebels' Trinidad Chambliss and Alabama Crimson Tide's Ty Simpson tied the vote for the second team, and the third team housed Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton, fresh off of an SEC Championship win.

But the Nashville native that led Texas A&M to their best season in decades was nowhere to be found on the list.

The all-conference teams are voted on by the Associated Press and the coaches of the conference, and the top vote-getters are separated into the three teams based off the points they receive from said votes.

The votes are judged off the performance of the players throughout the 2025 season, and the more consistent you are, the better your chances are of getting voted.

So, some might ask, "why isn't Reed on any of these?"

The answer may be simpler for some than others, and many could point to the game against the Texas Longhorns that completely ruined Reed's chances of any individual honors, with his two interceptions on back-to-back drives completely derailing any chance of an Aggie comeback in their only loss of the season, as well as Reed's personal Heisman Trophy stock.

Others would argue that one game shouldn't define an entire season's performance, and that Reed was consistently one of the best quarterbacks in the country throughout the 2025 season, and you can't really argue with that, either.

Reed led the Aggies to an upset win over Notre Dame, a second-half beatdown of LSU in Baton Rouge, and literally the biggest comeback win in Texas A&M history against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

But it also took him a while to get his deep ball down to his speedy receivers, and he still had some maturing to do as he went through his first full season as a starting quarterback for Mike Elko.

On the bright side, Concepcion, Howell, and Trey Zuhn III highlighted the first team for the Aggies, and Mario Craver, Chase Bisontis, and Taurean York made the cut for the third team, so even without their offensive leader, the Aggies were still well represented in the teams.