Former Texas A&M Player Claims Aggies 'Abandoned' Him In Civil Suit
Former Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Elijah Blades has filed a civil claim against the NCAA for his alleged treatment while in College Station.
While the lawsuit doesn't specifically name the Aggies or any members of the program, Blades's claims do not paint the program under Jimbo Fisher, in a good light.
Blades, who played for the Aggies for one season in 2019, accuses the program of "abandoning" him on the practice field during a practice that year when he went down with an injury, according to reports from KBTX's Travis Brown.
Per a civil complaint filed against the NCAA, Blades claimed that after he went down with what turned out to be a torn hamstring, he was not tended to by players or staff.
Instead, he was "left alone" on the practice field, which forced him to then get up and "hobble" 800 yards in the rain and through the mud on his way back to the Aggies's facilities.
“The incident illustrates how athletes operated in a harsh system that demanded peak performance, yet were offered only limited and controlling rewards,” the court document revealed, as first reported by KBTV 3's Travis Brown.
Blades's complaint was filed in the ongoing Fontenot v. NCAA antitrust lawsuit. The suit which has been filed in the United States District Court in the District of Colorado, is similar to the House vs. NCAA lawsuit that has a pending settlement that would see the NCAA enter a revenue sharing agreement with the players, is further challenging the NCAA's pay-for-play restrictions.
During his one season at Texas A&M, Blades played seven games for the Aggies. He totaled 19 tackles, three for a loss, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended.
After his one season in College Station, Blades would transfer to Florida for a year and then to Buffalo before graduating in 2022.