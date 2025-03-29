Aggies Overcome Early Deficit, Beat Kentucky For First SEC Win
It may have taken six games, but the Texas A&M Aggies are finally in the win column against a conference opponent.
The Texas A&M baseball squad overcame a 7-1 deficit in the fourth inning and ignited a comeback in the fourth inning that carried over to the fifth and sixth innings as well, ending up in a 9-7 victory for the Maroon and White.
The Wildcat bats start the game scorching, with what seemed like extra-base hit after extra-base hit, and two errors by Aggie pitcher Ryan Prager did not help the A&M cause to start the game, as the Aggies found themselves down 3-0 after the first inning and then down 5-0 after the second following a two-run home run by Cole Hage off of Prager.
The Aggies would get on the board in the bottom of the second inning, as catcher Bear Harrison continued his hot streak and launched a solo home run into the left field lot, his fourth long ball of the year.
Prager surrendered another run in the third inning after Kentucky's Shaun Montoya nailed a double into right-center field, scoring Patrick Herrera.
And after giving up a leadoff triple to begin the top half of the fourth inning, Prager was pulled and Weston Moss was given pitching duties by Michael Earley.
Kentucky would plate the runner on third the very next batter, extending the Wildcat lead to 7-1.
And that's when the tables turned.
Terrence Kiel II started the rally in the bottom of the fourth inning with a double down the third base line, which was followed by a great at-bat by Gavin Kash which saw him work an 0-2 count all the way to a walk, and then Bear Harrison once again played hero and notched his second and third runs batted in on the night after a deep single scored the two Aggie baserunners.
Ben Royo would get the party started for the Ags in the bottom of the fifth inning with a single, and later scored on a hit by third baseman Wyatt Henseler.
Terrence Kiel II would again show off his offensive production with another double down the third base line, scoring Henseler and Kaeden Kent, who had walked aboard the bases, and finally, Gavin Kash's sacrifice fly would score Jace LaViolette, and in the blink of an eye, the ball game was tied at seven apiece.
As Hayden Schott stood in the box, Kiel looked to use his speed to his advantage and took off for third base. Kentucky catcher Devin Burkes' throw sailed into left field, and Kiel easily scored, giving the Aggies an 8-7 lead after five innings.
The Aggie lead was insured by a double off the bat of Jace LaViolette, scoring Royo and extending the lead to 9-7, where it remained for the rest of the contest.
The Kentucky offense was brought to a sudden halt once Weston Moss entered the game. In his six innings of work, he allowed three hits, no runs, no walks, and struck out six, making Ryan Prager's nightmare of a start nothing but a memory.
A win finally secured against a conference opponent, the Aggies will look to go back-to-back as they play game two at Blue Bell Park on Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.