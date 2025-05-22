Texas A&M Aggies Favorites to Land Four-Star QB
In what is typically the quietest stretch of the college football offseason, Texas A&M is staying active on the recruiting trail.
The latest name in the conversation is Legend Bey, an explosive 6-foot, 185-pound four-star athlete out of North Crowley High School.
Bey tells On3’s Steven Wiltfong that he is down to five schools: Texas A&M, Tennessee, Ohio State, Duke, and West Virginia.
Though listed as an “athlete” across recruiting platforms, Bey made headlines during his junior season as North Crowley’s quarterback.
As a signal caller, Bey led the Panthers to a 6A State Championship, getting past the legendary Westlake program 50-21 to earn their first school state title since 2003.
He earned Texas District 10-6A Offensive MVP honors after throwing for 1,424 yards and 13 touchdowns. However, the real damage came with his legs. In 163 rush attempts, the mobile QB racked up 1,852 yards on the ground while adding 28 rush touchdowns.
With Marcel Reed already operating as a dual-threat starter in Aggieland, Bey fits the mold of what Mike Elko and his staff are building at the quarterback position.
And good news for A&M, they are at the forefront of landing the in-state product.
According to On3, A&M has an 84.9 percent chance of landing Bey. 247Sports has also logged a Crystal Ball prediction in favor of the Aggies, something that should have the 12th Man feeling optimistic.
A&M is set to host Bey on an official visit on June 20th, hoping to lock him up for good. He’ll also make stops at the other schools in his top five, beginning with Duke on May 30 and Tennessee on June 6.
If the projections for Bey to land in College Station hold true, he would become the second quarterback commit in Texas A&M’s 2026 class, joining Helaman Casuga in what is currently the No. 6 ranked class in the country.