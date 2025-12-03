Texas A&M Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026
The regular season has come and gone for the Texas A&M Aggies, and while they still have the College Football Playoff to worry about, they also now shift part of their attention to the 2026 college football season and the new faces that will take the field for head coach Mike Elko's third year.
The Aggies finally beat the "Texas 8-4" curse with an 11-1 regular season record, their only loss coming in the very last game to the Texas Longhorns in Austin, and a No. 7 ranking in the CFP currently has them hosting a playoff game inside the rowdy confides of Kyle Field.
And now it's time for one of Texas A&M's specialties, which is recruiting, as we now happen upon early signing day, with Mike Elko looking to keep the ball rolling in terms of elite recruitment.
Follow along as the Aggies build their 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.
Follow along below:
Full List of 2026 Early Signees
Name
Position
Height/Weight
High School
Hometown
247Sports Rating
Rivals Industry Rating
ESPN Rating
Tristian Givens
EDGE
6'3.5/215
Carver
Columbus, GA
★★★★★
★★★★
★★★★
KJ Edwards
RB
5'10/180
Carthage
Carthage, TX
★★★★
★★★★
★★★★
Brandon Arrington
ATH
6'2/180
Mount Miguel
Spring Valley, CA
★★★★
★★★★
★★★★★
Bryce Perry-Wright
DL
6'2/250
Buford
Buford, GA
★★★★
★★★★
★★★★
Aaron Gregory
WR
6'2.5/177
Douglas County
Douglasville, GA
★★★★
★★★★
★★★★
Camren Hamiel
CB
6'0/180
Desert Edge
Goodyear, AZ
★★★★
★★★★
★★★★
Tylan Wilson
S
6'2/185
Pascagoula
Pascagoula, MS
★★★★
★★★★
★★★★
Victor Singleton
CB
5'11/160
Central Catholic
Toledo, OH
★★★★
★★★★
★★★★
Chance Collins
S
6'0.5/185
Mansfield Timberview
Arlington, TX
★★★★
★★★★
★★★
Jayden Warren
WR
6'1.5/195
Iowa Colony
Iowa Colony, TX
★★★★
★★★★
★★★★
DaQuives Beck
LB
6'0.5/215
Carthage
Carthage, TX
★★★
★★★★
★★★★
Evan Jacobson
TE
6'6/220
Waukee
Waukee, IA
★★★★
★★★★
★★★
Tank King
LB
6'0.5/205
Port Arthur Memorial
Port Arthur, TX
★★★
★★★★
★★★
Samu Moala
EDGE
6'4/225
Leuzinger
Lawndale, CA
★★★
★★★★
★★★★
Madden Williams
WR
6'1/185
St. John Bosco
Bellflower, CA
★★★★
★★★★
★★★★
Helaman Casuga
QB
6'1.5/220
Corner Canyon
Draper, UT
★★★★
★★★★
★★★★
Zaden Krempin
IOL
6'4/270
Prosper
Prosper, TX
★★★
★★★★
★★★★
Kaeden Johnson
TE
6'5/215
Fort Bend Marshall
Missouri City, TX
★★★★
★★★★
★★★
Samuel Roseborough
IOL
6'4/285
Clearwater
Clearwater, FL
★★★★
★★★
★★★★
Jermaine Kinsler
DL
6'7/260
Bergen Catholic
Oradell, NJ
★★★
★★★
★★★★
Storm Miller
LB
6'3/220
Strongsville
Strongsville, OH
★★★★
★★★
★★★★
Tamarion Watkins
LB
6'3.5/199
Northwestern
Rock Hill, SC
★★★★
★★★
★★★
Caleb Tafua
TE
6'4/215
Mesa
Mesa, AZ
★★★
★★★
★★★
Mike Brown
WR
5'11/175
Legacy the School of Sport Sciences
Spring, TX
★★★
★★★
★★★★
Avery Morcho
OT
6'6/295
Ridge Point
Missouri City, TX
★★★
★★★
★★★
Asher Murray
K
5'10/175
C.E. Byrd
Shreveport, LA
★★★
★★★
★★★
Aaron Gregory, WR - Douglas County (Douglasville, GA)
● Height/Weight: 6'2.5/177
● Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 10
● Notable Offers: Texas, Alabama, Nebraska
○ Strengths: Length, hands, physicality, fearless
○ Comparison/System Fit: projects as an outside receiver
● Coach’s Quote:
● Enrollment status: SIGNED
Victor Singleton - Central Catholic (Toledo, OH)
● Height/Weight: 5-11 / 160
● Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 26
● Notable Offers: Arizona State, Akron, Bowling Green
○ Strengths: range, speed
○ Comparison/System Fit: projects as a field or boundary corner
● Coach’s Quote:
● Enrollment status: SIGNED
Jermaine Kinsler, DL - Bergen Catholic (Oradell, NJ)
● Height/Weight: 6'7/260
● Star Rating: ★★★★ (ESPN), Position Rank: No. 36
● Notable Offers: Arizona, Auburn, Boston College
○ Strengths: speed, strength
○ Comparison/System Fit: comes off edge well, gets tackles for loss
● Coach’s Quote:
● Enrollment status: SIGNED
