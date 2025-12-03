All Aggies

Texas A&M Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026

Follow along as Texas A&M builds its 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.
Aaron Raley
Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) keeps the ball for yards during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) keeps the ball for yards during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The regular season has come and gone for the Texas A&M Aggies, and while they still have the College Football Playoff to worry about, they also now shift part of their attention to the 2026 college football season and the new faces that will take the field for head coach Mike Elko's third year.

The Aggies finally beat the "Texas 8-4" curse with an 11-1 regular season record, their only loss coming in the very last game to the Texas Longhorns in Austin, and a No. 7 ranking in the CFP currently has them hosting a playoff game inside the rowdy confides of Kyle Field.

And now it's time for one of Texas A&M's specialties, which is recruiting, as we now happen upon early signing day, with Mike Elko looking to keep the ball rolling in terms of elite recruitment.

Follow along as the Aggies build their 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.

Follow along below:

Full List of 2026 Early Signees

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field.
Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Name

Position

Height/Weight

High School

Hometown

247Sports Rating

Rivals Industry Rating

ESPN Rating

Tristian Givens

EDGE

6'3.5/215

Carver

Columbus, GA

★★★★★

★★★★

★★★★

KJ Edwards

RB

5'10/180

Carthage

Carthage, TX

★★★★

★★★★

★★★★

Brandon Arrington

ATH

6'2/180

Mount Miguel

Spring Valley, CA

★★★★

★★★★

★★★★★

Bryce Perry-Wright

DL

6'2/250

Buford

Buford, GA

★★★★

★★★★

★★★★

Aaron Gregory

WR

6'2.5/177

Douglas County

Douglasville, GA

★★★★

★★★★

★★★★

Camren Hamiel

CB

6'0/180

Desert Edge

Goodyear, AZ

★★★★

★★★★

★★★★

Tylan Wilson

S

6'2/185

Pascagoula

Pascagoula, MS

★★★★

★★★★

★★★★

Victor Singleton

CB

5'11/160

Central Catholic

Toledo, OH

★★★★

★★★★

★★★★

Chance Collins

S

6'0.5/185

Mansfield Timberview

Arlington, TX

★★★★

★★★★

★★★

Jayden Warren

WR

6'1.5/195

Iowa Colony

Iowa Colony, TX

★★★★

★★★★

★★★★

DaQuives Beck

LB

6'0.5/215

Carthage

Carthage, TX

★★★

★★★★

★★★★

Evan Jacobson

TE

6'6/220

Waukee

Waukee, IA

★★★★

★★★★

★★★

Tank King

LB

6'0.5/205

Port Arthur Memorial

Port Arthur, TX

★★★

★★★★

★★★

Samu Moala

EDGE

6'4/225

Leuzinger

Lawndale, CA

★★★

★★★★

★★★★

Madden Williams

WR

6'1/185

St. John Bosco

Bellflower, CA

★★★★

★★★★

★★★★

Helaman Casuga

QB

6'1.5/220

Corner Canyon

Draper, UT

★★★★

★★★★

★★★★

Zaden Krempin

IOL

6'4/270

Prosper

Prosper, TX

★★★

★★★★

★★★★

Kaeden Johnson

TE

6'5/215

Fort Bend Marshall

Missouri City, TX

★★★★

★★★★

★★★

Samuel Roseborough

IOL

6'4/285

Clearwater

Clearwater, FL

★★★★

★★★

★★★★

Jermaine Kinsler

DL

6'7/260

Bergen Catholic

Oradell, NJ

★★★

★★★

★★★★

Storm Miller

LB

6'3/220

Strongsville

Strongsville, OH

★★★★

★★★

★★★★

Tamarion Watkins

LB

6'3.5/199

Northwestern

Rock Hill, SC

★★★★

★★★

★★★

Caleb Tafua

TE

6'4/215

Mesa

Mesa, AZ

★★★

★★★

★★★

Mike Brown

WR

5'11/175

Legacy the School of Sport Sciences

Spring, TX

★★★

★★★

★★★★

Avery Morcho

OT

6'6/295

Ridge Point

Missouri City, TX

★★★

★★★

★★★

Asher Murray

K

5'10/175

C.E. Byrd

Shreveport, LA

★★★

★★★

★★★

Aaron Gregory, WR - Douglas County (Douglasville, GA)

● Height/Weight: 6'2.5/177
● Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 10
● Notable Offers: Texas, Alabama, Nebraska
○ Strengths: Length, hands, physicality, fearless
○ Comparison/System Fit: projects as an outside receiver
● Coach’s Quote:
● Enrollment status: SIGNED

Victor Singleton - Central Catholic (Toledo, OH)

● Height/Weight: 5-11 / 160
● Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 26
● Notable Offers: Arizona State, Akron, Bowling Green
○ Strengths: range, speed
○ Comparison/System Fit: projects as a field or boundary corner
● Coach’s Quote:
● Enrollment status: SIGNED

Jermaine Kinsler, DL - Bergen Catholic (Oradell, NJ)


● Height/Weight: 6'7/260
● Star Rating: ★★★★ (ESPN), Position Rank: No. 36
● Notable Offers: Arizona, Auburn, Boston College
○ Strengths: speed, strength
○ Comparison/System Fit: comes off edge well, gets tackles for loss
● Coach’s Quote:
● Enrollment status: SIGNED

Position-By-Position Breakdown

Top Commitments in the Class

Texas A&M Signees

Recruiting Surprises, Flips & Misses

Historical Context & Class Ranking

Published | Modified
Aaron Raley
