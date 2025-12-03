Texas A&M Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026

The regular season has come and gone for the Texas A&M Aggies, and while they still have the College Football Playoff to worry about, they also now shift part of their attention to the 2026 college football season and the new faces that will take the field for head coach Mike Elko's third year.

The Aggies finally beat the "Texas 8-4" curse with an 11-1 regular season record, their only loss coming in the very last game to the Texas Longhorns in Austin, and a No. 7 ranking in the CFP currently has them hosting a playoff game inside the rowdy confides of Kyle Field.

And now it's time for one of Texas A&M's specialties, which is recruiting, as we now happen upon early signing day, with Mike Elko looking to keep the ball rolling in terms of elite recruitment.

Follow along as the Aggies build their 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.

Follow along below:

Full List of 2026 Early Signees

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Name Position Height/Weight High School Hometown 247Sports Rating Rivals Industry Rating ESPN Rating Tristian Givens EDGE 6'3.5/215 Carver Columbus, GA ★★★★★ ★★★★ ★★★★ KJ Edwards RB 5'10/180 Carthage Carthage, TX ★★★★ ★★★★ ★★★★ Brandon Arrington ATH 6'2/180 Mount Miguel Spring Valley, CA ★★★★ ★★★★ ★★★★★ Bryce Perry-Wright DL 6'2/250 Buford Buford, GA ★★★★ ★★★★ ★★★★ Aaron Gregory WR 6'2.5/177 Douglas County Douglasville, GA ★★★★ ★★★★ ★★★★ Camren Hamiel CB 6'0/180 Desert Edge Goodyear, AZ ★★★★ ★★★★ ★★★★ Tylan Wilson S 6'2/185 Pascagoula Pascagoula, MS ★★★★ ★★★★ ★★★★ Victor Singleton CB 5'11/160 Central Catholic Toledo, OH ★★★★ ★★★★ ★★★★ Chance Collins S 6'0.5/185 Mansfield Timberview Arlington, TX ★★★★ ★★★★ ★★★ Jayden Warren WR 6'1.5/195 Iowa Colony Iowa Colony, TX ★★★★ ★★★★ ★★★★ DaQuives Beck LB 6'0.5/215 Carthage Carthage, TX ★★★ ★★★★ ★★★★ Evan Jacobson TE 6'6/220 Waukee Waukee, IA ★★★★ ★★★★

★★★ Tank King LB 6'0.5/205 Port Arthur Memorial Port Arthur, TX ★★★ ★★★★ ★★★ Samu Moala EDGE 6'4/225 Leuzinger Lawndale, CA ★★★ ★★★★ ★★★★ Madden Williams WR 6'1/185 St. John Bosco Bellflower, CA ★★★★ ★★★★ ★★★★ Helaman Casuga QB 6'1.5/220 Corner Canyon Draper, UT ★★★★ ★★★★ ★★★★ Zaden Krempin IOL 6'4/270 Prosper Prosper, TX ★★★ ★★★★ ★★★★ Kaeden Johnson TE 6'5/215 Fort Bend Marshall Missouri City, TX ★★★★ ★★★★ ★★★ Samuel Roseborough IOL 6'4/285 Clearwater Clearwater, FL ★★★★ ★★★ ★★★★ Jermaine Kinsler DL 6'7/260 Bergen Catholic Oradell, NJ ★★★ ★★★ ★★★★ Storm Miller LB 6'3/220 Strongsville Strongsville, OH ★★★★ ★★★ ★★★★ Tamarion Watkins LB 6'3.5/199 Northwestern Rock Hill, SC ★★★★ ★★★ ★★★ Caleb Tafua TE 6'4/215 Mesa Mesa, AZ ★★★ ★★★ ★★★ Mike Brown WR 5'11/175 Legacy the School of Sport Sciences Spring, TX ★★★ ★★★ ★★★★ Avery Morcho OT 6'6/295 Ridge Point Missouri City, TX ★★★ ★★★ ★★★ Asher Murray K 5'10/175 C.E. Byrd Shreveport, LA ★★★ ★★★ ★★★

Aaron Gregory, WR - Douglas County (Douglasville, GA)

● Height/Weight: 6'2.5/177

● Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 10

● Notable Offers: Texas, Alabama, Nebraska

○ Strengths: Length, hands, physicality, fearless

○ Comparison/System Fit: projects as an outside receiver

● Coach’s Quote:

● Enrollment status: SIGNED

Victor Singleton - Central Catholic (Toledo, OH)

● Height/Weight: 5-11 / 160

● Star Rating: ★★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: No. 26

● Notable Offers: Arizona State, Akron, Bowling Green

○ Strengths: range, speed

○ Comparison/System Fit: projects as a field or boundary corner

● Coach’s Quote:

● Enrollment status: SIGNED

Jermaine Kinsler, DL - Bergen Catholic (Oradell, NJ)



● Height/Weight: 6'7/260

● Star Rating: ★★★★ (ESPN), Position Rank: No. 36

● Notable Offers: Arizona, Auburn, Boston College

○ Strengths: speed, strength

○ Comparison/System Fit: comes off edge well, gets tackles for loss

● Coach’s Quote:

● Enrollment status: SIGNED





Position-By-Position Breakdown

Top Commitments in the Class

Texas A&M Signees

Recruiting Surprises, Flips & Misses

Historical Context & Class Ranking