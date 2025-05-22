Texas A&M Aggies' Marcel Reed Signs Unique NIL Deal
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed isn't just raising his value on the field, but in the NIL world as well.
According to On3, Reed has signed an NIL deal with ENG Aviation Group, a company most known for its private jet charter services. The company also uses its planes for organ donation transplants.
Over the course of the deal, the full terms of which were not made available, Reed will have access to a private jet and educate the public about organ donations. He is set to visit a Houston hospital this summer to speak with organ donors, recipients and their families.
“I’m really excited to team up with ENG Aviation,” Reed said in a statement. “It’s an honor to work with a local Texas company that’s doing something so important—helping save lives through organ donation. Their mission to save lives is something I wanted to join in on, and for us, this isn’t just a sponsorship—it’s a chance to make a real difference together, and I’m all in.”
Reed is just the fourth college athlete to sign an NIL deal with a private jet company, following Quinn Ewers, Jaxson Dart and Carson Beck.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Marcel Reed to the ENG family,” ENG president Steve Hofmann told On3. “Marcel is a standout athlete whose determination, discipline, and leadership reflect the very values we live by at ENG—Earned. Never Given. Just as Marcel earned the trust of his coaches to lead on the field, we work every day to earn the trust of our clients by delivering world-class service and mission-critical flights."
“We’re proud to have Marcel supporting our work in time-sensitive organ transplant transportation, and we look forward to cheering him on as he continues to rise — both on and off the field.”
Last season, Reed took over as the starter for Connor Weigman mid-season and showed some promise. The Nashville, Tenn., native completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 1,864 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions while also rushign for 547 yards and seven touchdowns on the season.
He's undeniably a strong athlete, and if he can refine himself as a passer, he can take the Aggies' offense to new heights in 2025.