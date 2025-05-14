Texas A&M in the Mix for Top Florida Linebacker
Malik Morris, a four-star linebacker out of Florida, has narrowed his list of top schools to six: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Missouri, and Texas A&M, he told On3.
Ranked as the No. 10 linebacker in the 2026 class, Morris is a two-time state champion at Lakeland High School and appears to be leaning toward staying in-state. According to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, Florida holds a commanding 96.7% chance to land him.
“Florida fits right in my heart, man,” Morris told Gators Online. “I like a lot of places, but Florida fits in my heart. It’s just something special. I’m taking these trips and getting the experiences.”
Morris isn’t counting out the Hurricanes either.
“Miami’s doing good,” he told CaneSport last month. “I wouldn’t leave Miami out of the picture. That’s all I can say. I wouldn’t leave them out.”
He’s scheduled to visit Miami the weekend of May 30 and will return to Gainesville on June 13.
Meanwhile, Texas A&M continues to push hard for the Florida standout. Morris visited College Station for an official visit last June, just a week before his first trip to Gainesville, and Mike Elko’s staff is working to bring him back to Aggieland this summer.
A&M is navigating familiar waters in Florida, having recently landed players like Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart and 2025 prospect Rashad Johnson, among others.
The Aggies' 2026 recruiting class currently ranks No. 7 nationally, per On3. If Morris commits, he would be the first player from the Sunshine State to join A&M’s already stacked class