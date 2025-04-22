All Aggies

Texas A&M Named Finalist for All-Conference Transfer Prospect

The Aggies will look to improve the DL unit with one of the top players in the transfer portal.

Diego Saenz

Oct 12, 2024; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Boise State Broncos defensive tackle Braxton Fely (90) sacks Hawaii Rainbow Warriors quarterback Brayden Schager (13) during the second quarter at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images
With spring practice now in the rearview mirror, Texas A&M football shifts its focus to the next item on the calendar: the transfer portal.

There are plenty of areas the Aggies could improve, but it all starts in the trenches.

A&M boasts an inexperienced defensive line at the moment following the departures of NFL-caliber talents Nic Scourton, Shemar Stewart, and Shemar Turner. The lone returner with significant production is Albert Regis, who recorded 36 tackles and six batted passes across 13 games last season.

According to On3 Sports, Boise State transfer Braxton Fely has named Texas A&M among his top six schools, alongside Cal, Georgia Tech, Miami, Ole Miss, and TCU.

Fely, an All-Mountain West selection in 2024, is considered one of the top defensive linemen in the portal. He racked up 24 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks last season.

Braxton Fely pressures the QB
Nov 24, 2023; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos defensive end Jayden Virgin (40) and defensive tackle Braxton Fely (90) pressure Air Force Falcons quarterback John Busha (12) during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeats Air Force 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images / Brian Losness-Imagn Images

In the past three years for the Broncos, Fely played 52 games, accumulating 43 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss, proving his production and reliability.

The Aggies’ defensive line will have a fresh look this fall, featuring three transfers and four incoming freshmen.

There is plenty of talent to go around, but adding a proven playmaker like Fely would be a major boost to a unit that must deliver next season if A&M hope to go far.

The highly sought-after transfer visited Cal on April 18 and is scheduled to visit Miami this week. A visit to Texas A&M is also expected, though a specific date has yet to be confirmed.

