Mackenzie Mgbako Reveals Next Step for His Career

One player the Texas A&M Aggies will miss during the NCAA Tournament is big man Mackenzie Mgbako. The former Big Ten Freshman of the Year was a major offseason addition for the Aggies and was expected to have a major role.

However, he has missed most of the season due to injury and will not be available for March Madness. Ahead of Texas A&M’s Round of 64 matchup with Saint Mary’s, Mgbako gave an update on his future and where the forward will be at the start of the 2026–27 season.

Mackenzie Mgbako ‘100%’ Committed to Texas A&M

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils guard Delkedric Holmes looks to pass the ball as Texas A&M Aggies forward Mackenzie Mgbako defends during the first half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Mgbako, who played just seven games this season, has been out since Dec. 21 due to a season-ending foot injury. He also had an offseason foot injury that held him out of the first five games of the season.

Despite the season not going as expected, Mgbako told the media that he is sticking with the Aggies in 2026 and is “100%” committed to Texas A&M next season.

“It’s been amazing,” Mgbako said about what Texas A&M accomplished this season. He said he felt as though the team had "bought in” on head coach Bucky McMillan and had seen its hard work come to fruition, though the season is not yet over.

Facing the seventh-seeded Saint Mary’s Gaels, the Aggies could use a player like Mgbako. With a 6’9”, 225-pound frame, the junior from Franklin, N.J., provides the Aggies skill, size and multi-level scoring ability.

Indiana Hoosiers forward Mackenzie Mgbako dribbles the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

A former five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American, Mgbako started his career with the Indiana Hoosiers, where he made an immediate impact as a freshman forward. He recorded 12.2 points and 4.1 rebounds while offering some court-stretching upside.

As a sophomore, he remained steady, averaging 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game and improving his efficiency. He shot 43.7% from the field and 32.9% from three-point range. After the season, he considered entering the NBA draft but ultimately opted for the transfer portal.

He transferred to Texas A&M and averaged 10.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and shot 34.3% from deep in seven games, finding his groove as he recovered from his offseason foot injury.

“They were just supporting me fully with whatever I wanted to do, whether it be to keep my name in the draft or come back. They supported me fully — a lot of genuine people. All of them are genuine on that staff,” Mgbako said in October about the Texas A&M staff’s approach during the offseason.

Texas A&M Aggies forward Mackenzie Mgbako attempts a three-point basket during the first half against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The expectation has been that Mgbako will return in 2026 for his senior season, which McMillan said on March 2. Mgbako is still recovering from his injury, but the hope is that he will be ready for the start of the next season.

“Physically, he just started doing his rehab. He's doing great. Doing great,“ McMillan said. ”… He can come back for sure next season. He's not going to go to the NBA unless he was healthy enough to perform well in workouts where his draft status would be where he wanted it to be.”

The Aggies have longed for size and length this season, a potential point of emphasis in the transfer portal this offseason. With star forward Rashaun Agee exhausting his eligibility at the season’s conclusion, Mgbako will likely have a major role in 2026.

Mgbako’s health will be a story to monitor over the offseason, but his return — along with other veterans — should be a massive boon to the Aggies’ prospects in Year 2 under McMillan.