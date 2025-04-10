Texas A&M Aggies Returner Addresses New Look D-Line
The Texas A&M Aggies wrapped up their ninth spring practice Tuesday as head coach Mike Elko continues his first full offseason at the helm.
Among the standouts this spring is junior defensive tackle DJ Hicks, who’s expected to take on a larger role following the departure of several key veterans.
The former five-star recruit and top-ranked defensive lineman in the 2023 class has spent the past year learning behind elite talents like Shemar Stewart, Shemar Turner, and Nic Scourton.
“Ever since I got here, I’ve kind of been waiting for my turn,” Hicks said during Tuesday’s media availability. “I came here for the competition and to get better. I feel like those guys I’ve been behind have made me so much better as a leader and as a player.”
Replacing three future NFL players won’t be easy, but Hicks is confident in the group’s depth and upside heading into the upcoming season.
“We still have great guys, we still have Cashius [Howell], great rusher. We have me, I feel like I rush pretty good. We have Albert [Regis] who got a lot better in his pass rush game. Tyler [Onyedim] is a great rusher. I feel like we still have a lot of top rushers that are still here and with the help from coach Elko and just following the scheme, we're still going to get to the quarterback.
All three players mentioned—Howell, Regis, and Onyedim—are experienced upperclassmen and former four-star recruits from the 2021 recruiting class, each coming from the Lone Star State.
Hicks and company will aim to turn things around after a disappointing 2024 campaign in which A&M’s defense ranked near the bottom of the SEC in scoring defense, total yards allowed, and sacks.