Texas A&M Aggies Finalists for 2026 4-Star WR
The Texas A&M Aggies are in the final running for one of the best wide receivers in the 2026 recruiting class.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Aggies are one of four finalists for 2026 four-star receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, who will also be deciding among USC, Alabama and LSU. He will be announcing his decision on July 4.
A product of DeSoto, TX, Feaster reclassified from the 2027 class and yet could still likely still see immediate playing time as a freshman next season at whichever program he chooses.
Feaster is the No. 8 receiver in the '26 class, per 247Sports. He's received offers from programs like Tennessee, Georgia, Michigan, Texas, Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State, Miami, Oklahoma and many more.
Feaster has already secured official visit dates with Miami (May 30), USC (June 6), Texas A&M (June 13) and LSU (June 20).
If Feaster chooses Texas A&M, he will immediately headline a Texas A&M 2026 class that includes commitments from four-stars like cornerback Victor Singleton, edge rushers Jordan Carter and Samu Moala, receivers Aaron Gregory and Madden Williams, tight end Caleb Tafua, four-star running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. and quarterback Helaman Casuga along with three-star cornerback Ryan Gilbert.
“I love their culture," Feaster told On3's Steve Wiltfong of the Aggies."They're strong on that 12th man. When you get in that stadium you see LSU had a problem when they played them. (Coach Mike Elko) you see what he did at Duke. Now he’s had a year in the SEC. I feel like they got a chance to make it to the playoffs for sure.”
This past season, Feaster posted 57 catches for 855 yards and 14 touchdowns.
As for the 2025 Aggies, receivers have made headlines for multiple reasons this offseason. The odd saga of Texas Tech transfer Micah Hudson caused some initial concern but the arrival of N.C. State transfer receiver K.C. Concepcion along with Mississippi State transfer Mario Craver has left Texas A&M fans feeling excited about what's in store for the offense next season.
Texas A&M will open up the 2025 season at home against the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, Aug, 30.