4-Star WR Locks in Official Visit With Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies have been particularly aggressive when it comes to addressing the future of their wide receiver corps this offseason, and that doesn't appear to be stopping anytime soon.
Per On3, the Aggies have locked in an official visit with four-star receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, who recently reclassified from the 2027 class to '26. He's already secured OV dates with the USC Trojans (June 6) and LSU Tigers (June 20).
The date for his trip to College Station hasn't been set yet, but Feaster told On3 that he'll indeed be visiting both Texas A&M and Texas.
A DeSoto, Texas product, Feaster is the No. 8 receiver in the '26 class, per 247Sports. He's received offers from programs like Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee, Ohio State, Penn State, Miami, Oklahoma and many more.
Here's what Feaster told Wiltfong about Texas A&M:
“I love their culture," Feaster told Wiltfong of the Aggies. "They're strong on that 12th man. When you get in that stadium you see LSU had a problem when they played them. (Coach Mike Elko) you see what he did at Duke. Now he’s had a year in the SEC. I feel like they got a chance to make it to the playoffs for sure.”
This past season, Feaster posted 57 catches for 855 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Should he commit to Texas A&M, Feaster would join an A&M '26 class that features commitments from four-stars like tight end Caleb Tafua, defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin, receivers Aaron Gregory and Madden Williams, edge rushers Jordan Carter and Samu Moala, and quarterback Helaman Casuga. The Aggies recently lost a commitment from four-star tight end Xavier Tiller.
