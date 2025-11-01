Texas A&M Aggies Give Birthday Shoutout to LSU Tigers 5-Star Commit
When the Texas A&M Aggies blew out the LSU Tigers 49-25 at Tiger Stadium last week, they may not have anticipated the seismic effects it would have on not just the opposing program, but the sport as a whole.
In the days following the game, the Tigers fired both head coach Brian Kelly and athletic director Scott Woodward, and that's just scratching the surface of what' been a chaotic week in Baton Rouge. What should be one of the most attractive jobs in the sport is now open, but the chaos surrounding LSU's program might have big implications.
That's especially the case in the recruiting field, and the Aggies may be poised to take advantage.
Texas A&M Posts Happy Birthday Video for Lamar Brown
Early Saturday morning, top Texas A&M commit Brandon Arrington posted a video of numerous Aggies coaches and players wishing a happy birthday to LSU commit Lamar Brown, the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
Take a look:
Brown, who plays both offensive and defensive line at Louisiana State University Laboratory School in Baton Rouge, was in attendance for the Aggies' beatdown of the Tigers' last week. He committed to LSU on July 10, but before that, he took an official visit to Texas A&M on June 13. After the firing of Kelly, whom Brown evidently respected, he might be open to reconsidering his options.
Aggies fans chanted "we want Lamar" during the LSU game, and it's easy to see why. Gabe Brooks of 247Sports perfectly conveyed what Brown can bring to the table in his scouting report.
"Legitimate high-level two-way prospect as an interior O-lineman or potentially role-versatile front-line defender," Brooks wrote. "Projected for many months to IOL as a physical, athletic difference maker who could potentially provide across-the-front O-line versatility in college. However, indicates desire to play defense, which obviously must be considered in evaluation.
The Aggies currently have the No. 5 recruiting class in 247Sports' rankings, but if they can flip Brown, they should have a case for the very best class.