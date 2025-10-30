Where Texas A&M Stands in SEC Championship Picture After Week 9
Not one Texas A&M season has looked like this since joining the SEC. The last time A&M was this successful was when RC Slocum led his team to a 12-0 start in 1992.
Coach Mike Elko is the next guy in line who can bring the Aggies to their first-ever SEC Championship Game appearance, but that comes with winning out.
As it stands, the Aggies are in firm control of their own destiny to the SEC Championship game and the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide sit in the same position. Win and get in. With quarterbacks Marcel Reed and Ty Simpson in Heisman Trophy conversations, chatter remains on whether both will lead their team to the finish line with a ton of SEC teams standing in the way.
Movement After Saturday Night
After a wild weekend of games in which Missouri battled Vanderbilt, Ole Miss took on Oklahoma, and Alabama wrestled South Carolina, the SEC is slowly but surely opening a gap between the high-caliber programs and those who will likely miss the big dance.
In the latest AP Poll, the top 25 didn’t see a ton of movement between the top schools, but definitely answered questions on which teams are built to make a run down the line. Five SEC teams currently sit in the top 10, and a total of nine are in the top 25.
No. 3 A&M, No. 4 Alabama, and No. 5 Georgia remained in their positions after solidifying victories. No. 7 Ole Miss moved up one spot to No. 7 after defeating Oklahoma, while Vanderbilt is now No. 9 in the country.
The Volunteers moved up three spots from their previous ranking to No. 14, while Oklahoma fell to No. 18 overall. Behind Oklahoma are No. 19 Missouri and No. 20 Texas, who survived an overtime thriller.
While the rankings might reflect how voters see things, they don’t necessarily reflect where each team is in the conference.
Of course, the Aggies and Crimson Tide are the only teams left undefeated at 5-0 in the SEC, but right behind them is a tight race between Georgia and Ole Miss, both with 4-1 records.
At 3-1 in Vanderbilt and Texas, with Tennessee not trailing by much at 3-2. A trio of teams—Missouri, Oklahoma, and Florida—has a 2-2 record, while LSU and Auburn are 2-3 and 1-4, respectively.
South Carolina is the only team in the 1-5 club, while Mississippi State, Arkansas, and Kentucky are the only schools without a SEC victory this season.