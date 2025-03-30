Texas A&M WR Surprising Scouts Ahead of NFL Draft
Former Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Jahdae Walker had one final chance to prove himself in front of scouts at Pro Day this week. Not a guarantee to get drafted, the event marked a major opportunity to get one step closer to his NFL dreams.
It's safe to say he made an impression.
Waker spoke to reporters after Pro Day and talked about some of the feedback he received from scouts, saying he was told by one that he "surprised a lot of people."
"They were just telling me 'You did a great job, you surprised a lot of people, keep going and we're going to talk to you soon," Walker said.
Walker played two seasons at Texas A&M after starting his college career at Division II Grand Valley State. He doesn't have much eye-popping SEC production to his name, finishing with 64 catches for 935 yards and four touchdowns during his time as an Aggie. But of course, stats are hardly all that scouts look at. Walker also provides value on special teams, something he showed as recently as the end of last season when blocked a punt in the loss to Texas. He did the same in 2023 against Miami.
Walker said he's more than willing to be a special teams contributor if an NFL team asks.
"I'm open (to it)," Walker said. "I told everybody, we went in there and introduced ourselves, I said 'My name is Jahdae Walker, I play wide receiver in special teams' and they all chuckled. ... I knew I was gonna block another point. It was just a matter of time. My coach kept telling me all year you gonna get another one. You gonna get another one. Because I got one when I first got here against Miami, I just kept thinking about, hey, I could get another, I could get another blocked punt. And when Texas time came in, he told me I could go. I was licking my chops."
Walker finished this past season with 29 catches for 345 yards and two scores. His best game came in the loss to Auburn when he had season-high marks in catches (seven) and yards (69) along with a 12-yard touchdown.