Texas A&M DB Earns NFL Rookie Mini Camp Invite
At the end of the 2025 NFL Draft, 257 athletes’ dreams came true when they heard their name called and got to walk across the stage in Green Bay, Wisconsin. For the thousands of other NFL hopefuls, they have to find another way.
Texas A&M defensive back Jaydon Hill has accepted an invitation to attend the New York Giants rookie mini camp in early May, as reported by The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler. From there, the Giants will determine whether to sign Hill to a contract or let him walk away.
In his one season with the Aggies, Hill recorded 26 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, two passes defended and a forced fumble. Before transferring to A&M, Hill spent five seasons as a Florida Gator. Over the course of 44 games, Hill recorded 89 tackles, including 56 solo takedowns, 16 pass breakups and two interceptions.
If Hill makes the Giants’ roster, he will be joining a room full of young talent, all under the age of 26. Stepping into such a young and inexperienced group of defensive backs could pave the way for Hill to see playing time early in his career. He will be directly competing with Giants seventh round pick and fellow cornerback Korie Black out of Oklahoma State.
Hill will be joining fellow Aggie and nine-year NFL veteran offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor in New York.
Hill joins a handful of Aggies heading to the professional level this season. Defensive ends Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton, and defensive lineman Shemar Stewart all were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Wide receiver Jahdae Walker, defensive back BJ Mayes, tight end Tre Watson and linebacker Solomon DeShields all found landing spots after the draft, signing contracts with teams.