Jimbo to LSU? ‘I Love This Place,’ Says Aggies Coach

COLLEGE STATION -- Do words mean anything anymore? If so, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher may have just spoken volumes.

Fisher was asked Monday on the status of the LSU head coaching vacancy. His response was clean and clear.

"I love being here," Fisher said. "This is the job I wanted, I got a great contract, I have an unbelievable chancellor, unbelievable president, unbelievable AD. We're building something"

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward announced Sunday that the Tigers and current head coach Ed Orgeron would be parting ways following the 2021 season. As part of the agreement, LSU will pay Orgeron the remaining $16.95 million left on his contract.

Orgeron is two years removed from winning a national title with current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in 2019. The Tigers went 15-0 while setting FBS records under the direction of offensive coordinator Joe Brady. LSU won 12 games by 10 or more points and beat seven opponents ranked in the AP's top 10 rankings.

Since 2019, the Tigers have gone 9-8. For his career, Orgeron in 49-17 since being hired in 2016.

The connection between Fisher and LSU could go back to 2000 when he served as the Tigers' offensive coordinator under then-coach Nick Saban. LSU won its first national title since 1958 under Saban's direction and Fisher's play-calling.

There are also the ties to Woodward, A&M's former athletic director from 2016-19. After the firing of Kevin Sumlin, Woodward honed in on the Florida State head coach to come fix the issues found in College Station for the past several seasons.

Fisher agreed to terms on a 10-year, $75 million extension following the 2017 season. Behind his progress, the Aggies have gone 31-12, including 9-1 in 2020 with an Orange Bowl victory over North Carolina and No. 4 finish in the AP Poll — A&M's highest since 1939.

Fisher spoke on Woodward, but stressed his commitment is to the Aggies program. He also spoke of the town of College Station and how his family has cemented his roots at the family ranch and his experience hunt on the property.

Meanwhile, A&M's System Board of Regents agreed to a new extension for the head coach starting in January of 2022. Come next season, he will be the second-highest paid coach behind Saban with an annual salary of $9 million.

That will expand to $9.1 million in January of 2023.

This does not mean that Woodward still won't come calling for Fisher in a reunion. Keep in mind that at each stop along his career as an athletic director, he's landed the name he wants.

During his time at Washington, Woodward convinced Chris Petersen to leave Boise State to coach the Huskies. Following the Fisher hire, he added Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams to leave a surging Hokies program to join the SEC.

Most recently, Woodward was able to land three-time national championship coach Kim Mulkey from Baylor to head home to Louisiana. The Tigers also have the resources to match any offer A&M has on the table.

"I love A&M and I plan on being at A&M here fulfilling my whole contract," Fisher reiterated. "I love everything about this place."

The Aggies return to home to face South Carolina on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

