Former Texas A&M Aggies WR Signs With New York Jets
Former Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Josh Reynolds is beginning a new journey in the NFL after some rocky moments over the past several months.
Per reports Thursday from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets are signing Reynolds to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million. He was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on March 6 in a move that freed up $4.26 million in cap space, according to Spotrac.
Reynolds started out the season with the Denver Broncos but suffered minor injuries after shooting outside a club in the Denver area in October. He was waived by the team in December before the Jaguars claimed him off waivers.
During his three seasons at Texas A&M, Reynolds posted 164 catches for 2,788 yards and 30 touchdowns.
This production led him to become a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. Reynolds, a San Antonio native, played four seasons in L.A. before signing with the Tennessee Titans in 2021. However, they released him midway through his first season with the team but the Detroit Lions picked him up. He then played two years in Detroit before signing with Denver this past offseason.
This is a developing story.