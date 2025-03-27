All Aggies

Former Texas A&M Aggies WR Signs With New York Jets

The New York Jets are adding a former Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver to their offense.

Zach Dimmitt

Oct 8, 2016; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Josh Reynolds (11) catches a pass as Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Baylen Buchanan (28) defends during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2016; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Josh Reynolds (11) catches a pass as Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Baylen Buchanan (28) defends during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Former Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Josh Reynolds is beginning a new journey in the NFL after some rocky moments over the past several months.

Per reports Thursday from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets are signing Reynolds to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million. He was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on March 6 in a move that freed up $4.26 million in cap space, according to Spotrac.

Dec 28, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Josh Reynolds (11) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Reynolds started out the season with the Denver Broncos but suffered minor injuries after shooting outside a club in the Denver area in October. He was waived by the team in December before the Jaguars claimed him off waivers.

During his three seasons at Texas A&M, Reynolds posted 164 catches for 2,788 yards and 30 touchdowns.

This production led him to become a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. Reynolds, a San Antonio native, played four seasons in L.A. before signing with the Tennessee Titans in 2021. However, they released him midway through his first season with the team but the Detroit Lions picked him up. He then played two years in Detroit before signing with Denver this past offseason.

This is a developing story.

