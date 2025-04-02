Texas A&M Aggies Land Intriguing 4-Star Prospect Storm Miller
The Texas A&M Aggies landed 2026 four-star linebacker Storm Miller out of Strongsville, Ohio, he announced Wednesday on X.
The 6’3, 220 pounder committed to A&M over Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin and Notre Dame.
“So this year, I’ve actually been playing more edge, but also linebacker, so, you know, really working on my pass rush and stuff, kind of just making myself more valuable, learning, and being better off the edge,” Miller said, via Bucky's 5th Quarter. ”[I] was already was good, but kind of just getting better in the box to kind of working against linemen.”
Miller’s experience at edge rusher could be a valuable asset to keep in the back pocket for the Aggies, who just lost edge rushers Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart to the NFL draft. If he ends up playing inside linebacker, he joins a room that produced Green Bay Packers star Edgerrin Cooper. Miller would likely play alongside Tristan Jernigan and Jordan Lockhart.
Miller is ranked as the 21st linebacker in the 2026 class, and the 11th-best player out of Ohio by 247Sports. He holds 27 offers as of his commitment date.
Coach Mike Elko and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman have been on a tear with 2026 recruits, with Miller being the latest to commit to the Maroon and White.
Miller bolsters the Aggies’ 2026 recruiting class, which is ranked 5th nationally and second in the SEC. He joins a class which includes four-star edges Samu Moala and Jordan Carter and four-star defensive lineman Jermaine Kinsler.