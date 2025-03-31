Texas A&M Aggies LB Seeks to Take Next Step
Through the ups and downs that the Texas A&M Aggies' defense has experienced over the past two years, Taurean York has remained an anchor in the middle.
Despite coming to College Station as a three-star recruit, York has started every game over the past two seasons and played very well. In that time, the junior from Temple, Texas has 156 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He also earned SEC All-Freshman honors in 2023.
York's more than earned his status as one of the top linebackers in the SEC. In fact, Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick named him as the second-best returning linebacker in the country, only behind Anthony Hill Jr. of the Texas Longhorns.
"Like Anthony Hill Jr., York has been a starter in each of his first two college seasons," Chadwick wrote. "But unlike Hill, he was just a three-star recruit coming out of high school.
"York has proven those rankings wrong thus far, leading all returning Power Four linebackers with 59 run-defense stops since 2023. His 122 plays with first contact on ball carriers are tied for fourth among that group. York has a stocky build at 6-foot and 235 pounds, and he is an excellent tackler."
York is an exceptional player as is, but the Aggies hope he can be even better in 2025.
His run defense is already exceptional, but with the way the Aggies' pass defense cratered at the end of the season, they would likely appreciate some more help in that department. York isn't part of the problem, but he can absolutely be part of the solution.
York could also potentially see more action as a pass rusher, as the Aggies are losing most of their sack production from last season. Maybe not on a regular basis, but he can absolutely be a difference-maker on the blitz.
If the Aggies' defense is to improve in 2025, it will surely count on its centerpiece to lead the charge.