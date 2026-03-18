One Texas A&M Transfer Addition Is Already Turning Heads Before Spring Practice

The Texas A&M Aggies still have some time before the ball kicks off once more in Kyle Field in the fall, but they are close to making their way back out on the field with the start of spring practice slated for Friday, March 20.

Head coach Mike Elko and his squad have gone through the winter conditioning, and it will finally be time for Elko to get his first look at his new team on a practice field as the Aggies look to blend several returning talents with new talents either from the transfer portal or the high school ranks.

Specifically, the incoming players out of the transfer portal are looking to make immediate strides with their new program, as many of them will be expected to make immediate impacts in the fall, and one of those transfer players is starting to earn some early praise.

Rickey Gibson III Draws Praise from New Defensive Coordinator

Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Rickey Gibson III reacts after a fumble by the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium. | Angelina Alcantar/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Aggies had to replace both of their coordinator positions this past offseason, with offensive coordinator Collin Klein taking the head coaching gig at Kansas State and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman taking the same role with the Kentucky Wildcats.

Staying on the defensive side of the ball, the Aggies looked internally for their new hire, promoting Lyle Hemphill to defensive coordinator after spending the 2025 season with the Aggies as the associate head coach for defense.

In a media availability on Tuesday, the Aggies new defensive coordinator spoke about what he brings to the Aggies' defense while highlighting one of the Aggies newest members, the player that Hemphill highlighted, Tennessee transfer Rickey Gibson III.

"He's a very good learner," Hemphill said. "He's a smart kid. He listens. He looks at you in your eye. What you tell him, he takes in, which is a great trait to have."

Gibson makes his way to College Station after spending three seasons in Knoxville. During that time, the defensive back tallied 42 total tackles (32 solo), three tackles for loss, six pass deflections, and a forced fumble in 26 games played.

The newest Aggie looks to rebound heading into the fall after his last season with the Volunteers was cut short due to injury, as the defensive back would suffer a season-ending upper-body injury in the first game of the season, leaving him sidelined for the remainder of 2025.

Now, with some time removed from his injury, Gibson appears fully ready to contribute to the Aggies in the 2026 season, as Hemphill added when talking about the incoming transfer.

"I think he can do anything from what I've seen in workouts," Hemphill said. "He moves fluidly. He's a man player, but I think he'll have no problem playing zone. So far, everything I've seen, I've been very impressed with him."

Texas A&M looks to pair Gibson with some returning experience in the backend of the Aggies' secondary, making for a veteran group with the returns of safety Bryce Anderson, who returns from an injury-riddled 2025 season, and veteran cornerback Dezz Ricks.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.