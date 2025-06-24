Texas A&M Aggies Leading Recruiting Race for Elite 2026 OT
Aaron Thomas, one of the most coveted offensive linemen still on the board in the 2026 cycle, has announced he will reveal his college decision on Wednesday, June 25, via a live stream on Instagram.
The three star lineman has narrowed his choices to five programs: Texas A&M, Texas, Florida State, Ohio State, and Washington.
Texas A&M currently leads the race for the 6-7, 300-pound lineman out of Phoenix, AZ. 247Sports’ Crystal Ball Predictor gives the Aggies a unanimous 100 percent projection to land him.
That projection gained traction after head coach Mike Elko and his staff recently secured a commitment from fellow Arizona standout Camren Hamiel, the state’s top ranked player for the 2026 cycle.
Still, there are no guarantees in the recruiting world.
The Seminoles and the Buckeyes pose the biggest threat at snatching Thomas from College Station. Thomas visited both schools earlier this summer, stopping by Columbus on May 30 and Tallahassee on June 6.
Thomas brings a massive frame and intriguing upside to the offensive line. 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins praised his physical traits and potential:
“He’s still raw in some areas, plays high at times and doesn’t always use his length, but we like the natural aggressiveness and finishing ability he flashes," Biggins wrote. "… it looks like the younger Thomas is just scratching the surface.”
His father, Eric Thomas, played offensive line at Florida State, which could give the Seminoles a late edge.
With A&M now ranked No. 1 in the SEC and No. 2 nationally for the 2026 recruiting class, adding Thomas to its already loaded class would be a step in the right direction for getting the Aggies closer to the top spot.
But all eyes will be on Instagram Wednesday, and as we all know, nothing is set in stone until the hat goes on.